Sativa

4.6 7 reviews

Proper BHO Shatter

Proper BHO Shatter

Proper’s BHO Shatter from Golden XTRX comes in a variety of sativa strains. The butane hash oil (BHO) concentrates are vacuum purged to maintain and enhance purity, potency, and flavor. This shatter is great for dabbing and other vaporization methods. Check with your dispensary to see what sativa strains are currently available.

