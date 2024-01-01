Siberian Peach Cake
Siberian Peach Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Russian and Wedding Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Siberian Peach Cake is a uniquely flavorful indica cultivar that has rich fruity flavors like gummy peach rings and sweet cake. Siberian Peach Cake is 22.41% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Siberian Peach Cake effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Siberian Peach Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Cresco Labs, Siberian Peach Cake features flavors like citrus, clove, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Siberian Peach Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Siberian Peach Cake has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Siberian Peach Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
