Sativa-dominant crossbred from Blueberry and Haze strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Vine-ripened blueberries, fresh fruit, and floral notes will make your dream of a flavorful experience a reality.



The Effects:

Suitable for daytime, the sativa effects of Blue Dream provide a gentle body buzz and an uplifting, euphoric high that will have you feeling anything but blue.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element



