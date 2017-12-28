Flav
Blue Dream Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Blueberry and Haze strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Vine-ripened blueberries, fresh fruit, and floral notes will make your dream of a flavorful experience a reality.
The Effects:
Suitable for daytime, the sativa effects of Blue Dream provide a gentle body buzz and an uplifting, euphoric high that will have you feeling anything but blue.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless, ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
