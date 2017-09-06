About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Blueberry and Haze strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Vine-ripened blueberries, fresh fruit, and floral notes will make your dream of a flavorful experience a reality.
The Effects:
Suitable for daytime, the sativa effects of Blue Dream provide a gentle body buzz and an uplifting, euphoric high that will have you feeling anything but blue.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,660 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.