Sativa-dominant crossbred from Blueberry and Haze strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Vine-ripened blueberries, fresh fruit, and floral notes will make your dream of a flavorful experience a reality.



The Effects:

Suitable for daytime, the sativa effects of Blue Dream provide a gentle body buzz and an uplifting, euphoric high that will have you feeling anything but blue.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



