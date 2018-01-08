About this product

Indica-dominant crossbreed of Hindu Kush and Chemdawg strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Unmistakable OG with woodsy and subtle pine flavors accompanied by citrus and spicy undertones.



The Effects:

With uplifting euphoric vibes and deep body relaxation, OG Kush is like a classic album providing your greatest hits.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



Do Yourself a Flavor!