Flav
OG Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant crossbreed of Hindu Kush and Chemdawg strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Unmistakable OG with woodsy and subtle pine flavors accompanied by citrus and spicy undertones.
The Effects:
With uplifting euphoric vibes and deep body relaxation, OG Kush is like a classic album providing your greatest hits.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Flavor Profile:
Unmistakable OG with woodsy and subtle pine flavors accompanied by citrus and spicy undertones.
The Effects:
With uplifting euphoric vibes and deep body relaxation, OG Kush is like a classic album providing your greatest hits.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!