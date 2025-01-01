We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Freddy's Fuego
High Quality Artisanal Top Shelf Cannabis, Grown In The PNW
13
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
70 products
Flower
Sherb Crasher
by Freddy's Fuego
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Garcia's Cherry
by Freddy's Fuego
THC 25.2%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Breath Mints
by Freddy's Fuego
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Big Baby
by Freddy's Fuego
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Hell Cat
by Freddy's Fuego
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Guerrilla Frost
by Freddy's Fuego
THC 68.9%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Beach Wedding
by Freddy's Fuego
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
SinMint Cookies
by Freddy's Fuego
THC 25.4%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Orange Push Pop
by Freddy's Fuego
THC 28%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tropic Truffle Golden Nuggets
by Freddy's Fuego
THC 29.1%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Sherb Crasher Pre-Roll 1g
by Freddy's Fuego
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
LA Cookies
by Freddy's Fuego
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Animal Gas
by Freddy's Fuego
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Carrot Cake
by Freddy's Fuego
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Larry Cake
by Freddy's Fuego
THC 74%
CBD 0.01%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blueberry Shortcake
by Freddy's Fuego
Flower
Triple Chocolate Chip Golden Nuggets
by Freddy's Fuego
Flower
Hell Cat Golden Nuggets
by Freddy's Fuego
Flower
Oreo Blizzy
by Freddy's Fuego
Pre-rolls
Hell Cat Pre-Roll 1g
by Freddy's Fuego
Pre-rolls
Freddy's Fusion - Hell Crasher 1g Preroll
by Freddy's Fuego
Pre-rolls
Breath Mints Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Freddy's Fuego
Flower
Foul Mouth Golden Nuggets
by Freddy's Fuego
Flower
Blueberry Shortcake Golden Nuggets
by Freddy's Fuego
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Freddy's Fuego
Catalog
Cannabis