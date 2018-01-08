About this product

Have you ever noticed that the more fully one looks into something, the more it seems there is to see? Is what we find there something that already was, or is it the act of looking in and of itself the means by which it is created? In either case, the actions of curiosity and creativity will forever go hand in hand. Our exploration of the effects of combining organic and inorganic spiral forms continues to yield unexpected results. We are pleasantly surprised to find that a large, central-curve-matching spiral, when augmented by segments of smaller spirals defined by the Golden Mean ratio, yields the appearance of the familiar form of a five hundred million year old nautilus shell. Was the Nautilus created, or was it discovered?



Nautilus Laser Launch Box Kit includes:



- One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Nautilus Laser-Etched Launch Box

- (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps

- Battery charger

- Velvet Bag

- Glass draw stem

- Cleaning brush

- Flight Guide

- Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details)



Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA

International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.