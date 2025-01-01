We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Nirvana® Shop
Seeds straight from the source!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Smoking
Dabbing
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
26 products
Seeds
Sour Diesel feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Aurora Indica feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Big Bud feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Master Kush feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Master Kush regular seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Flower
Legend OG
by Nirvana® Shop
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Seeds
Blue Cheese autoflower seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Lemon OG Haze feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Jock Horror feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Lemon OG Haze autoflower seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
GSC feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
AK-48 feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
White Widow feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Tangie feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Northern Light feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Original Glue feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
White Widow autoflower seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Super Skunk regular seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Blue Dream feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Amnesia Haze feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Black Jack feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Blueberry Kush autoflower seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Bubblelicious feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Seeds
Ice feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® Shop
Home
Brands
Nirvana® Shop
Catalog
Cannabis