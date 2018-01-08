Prūf Cultivar
About this product
OG Kush is the most prominent of all West Coast cannabis varieties. Likely an Afghani hybrid, broad-leafed plant with powerful euphoria-inducing effects and a lemon and fuel / dirt aroma, it's likely the most loved cannabis plant of all time. Standing on the shoulder of giants, and in this case, we also get to co-mingle with a giant.
Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 8.05
Secondary terpene: Limonene 4.02 mg/g
THC: 22.6% | CBD: <LOQ%
Flavors: Earthy, Musky, Citrus
Effects: Powerful, Euphoric, Stress-relieving
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
