About this product

OG Kush is the most prominent of all West Coast cannabis varieties. Likely an Afghani hybrid, broad-leafed plant with powerful euphoria-inducing effects and a lemon and fuel / dirt aroma, it's likely the most loved cannabis plant of all time. Standing on the shoulder of giants, and in this case, we also get to co-mingle with a giant.



Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 8.05

Secondary terpene: Limonene 4.02 mg/g

THC: 22.6% | CBD: <LOQ%

Flavors: Earthy, Musky, Citrus

Effects: Powerful, Euphoric, Stress-relieving