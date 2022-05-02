OG Kush Delta-8 THC Live Resin
About this product
Our Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce boasts 95% delta-8 THC. Furthermore, we do not filter out CBD, thus adding to the supportive and enlightening effects that delta-8 THC offers.
Striving for perfection, we use the freshest hemp and process it through a unique and proprietary extraction method. Due to the vitality of our hemp flowers, the final Delta-8 THC Resin is full of delicious terpenes and outstanding potency.
Once complete, we're left with Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce, similar in consistency to terp sauce. Dab after dab, your five senses will jump for joy as the effects and flavor take hold.
With so many hemp strains to choose from, you'll be tongue-tied on which flavor to try next!
Lastly, each of our Delta-8 Live Resin Sauce products is less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.
Net Wt. 1 Gram
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush growing info
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
OG Kush effects
About this brand
ABOUT US
Our team is passionate about bringing you the finest CBD products on the market, so you can get access to the wide range of benefits it offers as easily and healthily as possible. With years of experience in the industry and a wide range of backgrounds, our experts can ensure you’re buying the very best!
OUR MISSION
Promote the CBD revolution - Our products are the result of a growing movement and awareness toward the untapped resource that is CBD. We’re here to keep the ball rolling.
Set the standard for premium products - Whether you’re buying a full-spectrum CBD vape or on the hunt for the best CBD hemp oil, we want to make sure that our goods far outshine the rest.
Push the industry's boundaries - Our team possesses a burning desire to constantly improve on any of our creations and holds the belief that there is always more to learn from the wonderful world of hemp.
ONLY THE FINEST EXTRACTS
We formulate products using the purest full-spectrum CBD distillate so you can experience this healing compound at its absolute best. Our team has spent years formulating cutting-edge methods to extract our oils from hemp that ensure they are free from any dilution or distortion. So hold onto your seats, they pack a punch!
HIGHEST INDUSTRY STANDARDS
The CBD processing stage is complex and precarious work that requires an extremely skilled team. If it is not performed correctly and corners are cut, the results can be dangerous or at the very least ineffective. That’s why we take our time to carefully extract the CBD in small batches that can be kept under close supervision to bring the most potent, health-boosting products around!
OUR STORY
Since 2019, Simply Crafted CBD has proudly offered premium CBD products and hemp flower for discerning individuals who prefer natural solutions over unnecessary prescriptions. We are committed to providing the best CBD and delta-8 THC at an affordable price point.
At Simply Crafted CBD, we believe that quality Delta-8 THC and CBD products should be easily accessible and affordable to anyone who seeks the effective and natural healing power of cannabis.
We proudly offer a wide array of hemp flower cannabis strains, CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, and a full line of delta-8 THC products. Our team of CBD experts help our customers find the perfect CBD product for their unique situation.
With our robust product knowledge as well as our acute ability to match up the right remedy for a specific problem, our customers can rest assured that they will be receiving a high-quality, natural, and effective solution for their individual health needs.
At Simply Crafted CBD, we truly believe in the transformative power of CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, and assorted CBD products to alleviate pain, reduce anxiety, and improve health outcomes. At the end of the day, Simply Crafted CBD is committed to finding the best solution for our client’s specific needs.
All of our Delta-8 THC and CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States and are third-party lab tested. Our cannabinoids pass the highest standards of approval in the United States. In addition, all of our delta-8 and CBD products are personally tested by our staff to ensure effectiveness and that only the best possible products are sold to you.
We guarantee our Delta-8 THC & CBD to be solvent-free and highly effective. We have strict guidelines for all of our partner hemp farms to follow. Our cannabis oils and extracts are captured using state of the art methods that produce the best full spectrum CBD and pure delta-8 THC distillate.