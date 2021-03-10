About this product

Our Live Resin Δ8 Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile. Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor.



Δ8 Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.



Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC



Net Wt. 1 Gram



*Consistency is similar to terp sauce



