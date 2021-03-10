Loading…
Delta-8 THC Live Resin Sauce | OG Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

Our Live Resin Δ8 Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile. Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor.

Δ8 Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.

Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC

Net Wt. 1 Gram

*Consistency is similar to terp sauce

OG Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
3,695 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
