Welcome everyone to something truly unique for fans of cannabis and trading cards. Happy Gnome is a new 30-piece trading card collectible set designed to celebrate the awesomeness of cannabis in an entertaining, funny and unique way. Each card features a family of gnomes exploring the world, space and reality itself to taste all 700+ strains of cannabis. From Blueberry and Jedi Kush, to Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough, you'll see marijuana in a whole new light! Happy Gnome will be an ongoing bi-yearly release. The second edition with new cards is slated for a March/April 2018 release.



It is the first trading card concept to have a light 'cannabis-infused' scent on each and every card! The plastic case on the blister will be sealed shut and once opened, you will get a nice whiff of aromatic bliss that will make coffee, baby farts and roses pee themselves in jealousy!



The first printing is limited to 420 numbered copies. 1 in every 20 sets has a bonus card. More information can be found at www.zelphacomics.com