Zelpha Comics and Collectibles
Happy Gnome: Cannabis Scented Trading Card Set (1st Edition/1st Print)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Welcome everyone to something truly unique for fans of cannabis and trading cards. Happy Gnome is a new 30-piece trading card collectible set designed to celebrate the awesomeness of cannabis in an entertaining, funny and unique way. Each card features a family of gnomes exploring the world, space and reality itself to taste all 700+ strains of cannabis. From Blueberry and Jedi Kush, to Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough, you'll see marijuana in a whole new light! Happy Gnome will be an ongoing bi-yearly release. The second edition with new cards is slated for a March/April 2018 release.
It is the first trading card concept to have a light 'cannabis-infused' scent on each and every card! The plastic case on the blister will be sealed shut and once opened, you will get a nice whiff of aromatic bliss that will make coffee, baby farts and roses pee themselves in jealousy!
The first printing is limited to 420 numbered copies. 1 in every 20 sets has a bonus card. More information can be found at www.zelphacomics.com
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,649 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
