Best weed dispensaries in Rocky Hill, Connecticut with authentic reviews
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - West HartfordPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Waterbury (Med/Rec)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECFine Fettle - BristolDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
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