Dispensaries with student discounts in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
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- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickup41.6 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- RECNOXX Cannabis - Ferndale30.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECNirvana Center - Monroe42.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Moe took the time to explain to my wife what the difference in brand, strand, and potency of edibles for the health issues she is dealing with. Drake is also just as knowledgeable in the products and has never steered me wrong in what my wife and I buy. This is probably the best dispensary I have ever had the pleasure to deal with. If you have any questions this is the place to have them answered.read full review
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)113.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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