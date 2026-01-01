Dispensaries with an ATM in Saint Clair, Missouri
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- MED & RECBloc Dispensary - Valley Park29.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I absolutely love this place. There is always plenty of knowledgeable staff to assist with anything you need. They have always had what I need or wanted. The store has plenty of variety of strains and or brands. While I will always be open to other dispensaries to check them out, this one is my go to. Still learning names of everyone so I cannot call out any particular person for their excellence but really it doesn't matter because everyone there is amazing. I highly recommend this place!read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins33.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup43.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Troy8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins44.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Super clean, friendly, knowledgeable staff, above-and-beyond customer service, and they're super patient and kind. Only had a line one time that I've been there, but it moved quickly, and there is a steady stream of people coming and going. Staff were excellent helping me find the strains I wanted to get the effects I needed, as well as taking the time to explain all the details, like how to use each product, which terpenes did what, the process the different concentrates are made by, and really took the time with me to make sure I had the best possible products for my individual needs while keeping it all in my budget. This is my go-to store, and I'm really strong about supporting good businesses and good customer service, so I won't go anywhere else. They even keep your history and notes in their computers about prior purchases, preferences, and needs. Really on top of the game there. Having Happy Cloud right next door is icing on the cake- same company, same amazing service, and they will hook you up with all the supplies you need, from wraps to vapes to rigs. They also sell a lot of work from local artists and I prefer to support my community businesses anytime I can over faceless mega corps.read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester31.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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