Best weed dispensaries in Haverstraw, New York with authentic reviews
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- RECCannabis RealmOpen until 9pm ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- RECShangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk1 dealOpen until 8pm ET
First time visit today. This was a well laid out facility that was easy to find with friendly and knowledgeable staff. My friend behind the counter, (I’m sorry I don’t remember your name) was a pleasure to deal with and we had a very nice conversation about effects of the particular strain I purchased. Thank you. 10 out of 10.read full review
- Superfly (NY)Pickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
This is coming from someone who's been a daily regular for the past 6 months or so. The atmosphere is one ive only felt in LA when dispensaries became available to shop at initially. With the level of care and customer service Super-fly puts in its honestly the only dispensary to buy from on the Upper West Side. I could highlight singular members of the crew but to be very honest even the staff members im not familiar with are welcoming and kind. Truly one of one in terms of New York Dispensaries. Thank you Superfly!!read full review
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