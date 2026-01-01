Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Addison, Texas
Results 1-30 of 1255
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
1. CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup10.0 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
3. CBD Farmhouse1.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED
24. Nova Cannabis Of MariettaPickup in under 30 mins69.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
26. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins74.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.