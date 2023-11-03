Drive-thru dispensaries in El Paso, Texas
Frequently asked questions
No, recreational weed isn’t legal in El Paso, Texas. Adults 21+ can buy compliant hemp-derived products like CBD or Delta-8, but THC vape sales are banned statewide.
El Paso, TX does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.
Yes, medical weed is allowed in El Paso, Texas under the state’s Compassionate Use Program (CUP), but only in low-THC forms and under strict restrictions.