Arizona Organix - Delivery Med Only (Coming Soon)
Logo for Arizona Organix - Delivery Med Only (Coming Soon)
dispensary
Medical

Arizona Organix - Delivery Med Only (Coming Soon)

Glendale, AZ
1956.3 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
879 products | Last updated:

Shop Jeeter at Arizona Organix - Delivery Med Only (Coming Soon)

Sponsored by Jeeter

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Arizona Organix - Delivery Med Only (Coming Soon)

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
Send a message
Call (623) 937-2752
Visit website
License 00000095ESIP13817359
ATMADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalDeliveryMedical delivery

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Promotions at Arizona Organix - Delivery Med Only (Coming Soon)

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Arizona Organix - Delivery Med Only (Coming Soon)

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Arizona Organix - Delivery Med Only (Coming Soon)

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.