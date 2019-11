I gave this spot a second chance because of how close it is to my house, and somehow this experience was worse then my first. Plain and simple, the workers here are rude and thats enough for me to never give them another dime. They dont have a good selection, 10 strains total, 1 10 a gram flower, 0 sativas, and their top shelf is not top shelf. This place is an absolutely joke.

Dispensary said:

Hey there, we are so sorry that your last visit was not satisfactory. Unfortunately, our product is currently awaiting testing which has really put a damper on our selection. However, we look forward to providing our patients more strains as time goes on. We apologize for any negative behavior from our employees, this is not acceptable & we would like to hear more about your visit. Please reach out to us at info@gageusa.com so we can make this matter right. Thank you for your feedback & we hope to hear from you soon.