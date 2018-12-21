B........k Verified Shopper on October 24, 2019

Picked up an 8th of ACxSD last week. Opened it to only find bud that was terribly trimmed, somewhat brown, and smelled of musty basement. Vaped it in my volcano and the flavor was just as bad. I removed the half a gram of fan leaves that should have been done by prior to sale, and still the same terrible flavor, low potency, just overall bad. I reached out the your INSA email last Friday still without hearing any response. Called yesterday and was told you don’t accept returns yet INSA’s replies on Leafly say the contrary. Can someone please fix this issue and give me the adequate information instead of “why don’t you just swing on down”? Some of us have 1hr+ drives to make it to your dispensary and it’s a little easier said than done to take 2 hours out of someone’s day after selling product that’s not even close to acceptable from where your flower was last year.