The Fruit Factory provides the best available medicine for Montana medical marijuana patients. Highest of quality control systems are in place to ensure that the Fruit Factory medicine exceeds our patients’ expectations at the best price. All of our medical cannabis is tested by a local third-party testing facility to accurately gauge THC, CBD, and CBN content, and ensure there are no pesticides, molds, or fungus. Our product team’s only objective is to meet our patients’ needs.