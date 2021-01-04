You did it, Stargazers. You made it through 2020. Sure, none of 2020’s big problems go away at midnight on January 1. But just take a second to celebrate the tremendous achievement of being here, reading this column in 2021. You did it. And this year has success written in the stars for you.

2021 comes out of the gate strong. On January 1, Mercury sextile Neptune had feeling like a true psychic. Look out for unspoken, sensitive vibes coming from your friend group around this time. You’ll be acutely aware of coincidence and divine intervention.

There’s a new moon in Capricorn on January 13 which may drum up the desire to be useful to your community. Lean into this! It’s a new year and a chance to do some good for those around you (and feel good in the process).

Mercury begins its retrograde on January 30. Prepare for some good and some bad times when this planet starts back tracking. Contrary to popular belief, Mercury retrogrades don’t have to be a bad omen. Use this time to work on you! Drown out the noise. Who said you have to have it all together? These are trying times. Maybe Mercury will teach you a thing or two about stepping back and reevaluating your priorities. This month is yours for the taking!

Your January Horoscope

Capricorn

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy 2021, Cap! This year starts out pretty quiet for you which … can’t really be a bad thing on the heels of 2020. Your ruler, Saturn is in direct motion the entire month of January. Venus enters your sign on January 8. Your artists senses will flourish at the beginning of the month. Pick up a weird and mysterious new hobby. Tell no one. At the end of 2021 you can shock everyone you know by hosting a virtual (or live) Obo performance. Okay, maybe not the obo, but pick something out of character for you. It will feel good to know you are capable of so many exciting things.

The new moon is also in your sign on January 13. You’ll be able to look at some old frustrations with new perspective. Stay open and be ready to receive some sharp but very important feedback in the middle of the month. Don’t lose track of this constructive criticism. Stay hydrated and stay alert this month, Sea Goat.

January Strain: You’re going to skate through January with relative ease, Cap. Pack a bowl of Ice to celebrate the new year. This hybrid strain is known for its pain-relieving effects and users report it even helps with insomnia. It’s the perfect blend of energizing and calming. Get those creative juices flowing and enjoy a smooth start to the new year.

Aquarius

Happy New Year, and happy Aquarius season! 2021 starts with some of your favorite vibes: mellow and low-key. The new moon is in Capricorn on January 13. Pick up something new to read — something from a genre you typically wouldn’t try. You’ll find simple pleasure in being an adventurous reader.

Your season officially starts on January 19. Soak up all the love you can this month. It will be the fuel that gets you over some of 2021’s tougher humps. Your ruler, Mercury goes retrograde on January 30, but fear not — you’re prepared! Switching to a lower gear at the beginning of the month has replenished your energy supply. Stay hydrated, stay vigilant, and own your successes (no matter how small) for a truly powerful start to 2021.

January Strain: This month is going to be a slam dunk for you. Celebrate by sparking up a bowl of Larry Bird. This hybrid strain is well-balanced and has a charmingly sweet profile. Users report that this is a God tier bud with powerful, intense cerebral effects. This is the perfect bud for the MVP user.

Pisces

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy New Year, Pisces! The year starts off with lots of highs and very few lows. Neptune (your ruler) square Node on January 6 is an aspect that encourages clarity and truthfulness. A lot of pieces will fall into place in your professional life if you be honest about what you need to succeed in this area of your life. Don’t be afraid to lean on others at the beginning of the month for inspiration. Mercury enters into Aquarius on January 8. This visit will generate a lot of positive energy that will reinvigorate your friends and your passion for your hobbies.

Mercury goes retrograde on January 30. Don’t let chaos rule your roost. You might need to draw inward for a few weeks to protect your energy. This is really a blessing in disguise. You’ll discover that you’re actually really great company. Invest in your environment where you can. Even a deep clean or lighting a soft candle can have tremendous effects on your alone time. You’ve got this, Pisces!

January Strain: You made it! It’s 2021. Celebrate that monumental achievement by sparking a bowl of Snowcap. This hybrid strain is a favorite of medical marijuana patients looking to treat anxiety and depression. Its lemony profile has just a hint of menthol in there for a slightly invigorating taste. Users report this bud is good for those occasions when you need to keep your wits about you. Spark up a J and usher in the new year!

Aries

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Welcome to 2021, Ram! Mars, your ruler, enters into bold Taurus on January 6. This will be a great time to push for a promotion, or to take on responsibilities that will further your professional career or personal growth.

Jupiter sextile Chiron on January 11 is a great time to put your talents on display. This aspect is a heavy hitter and you should use this time and energy to do a little humblebragging. Why not? You’ve been putting in the work. You may just capture the attention of someone who can help you go places. Really put some umph into your daily affirmations towards the middle of the month. You’ve got lots to see and do in January. Stay hydrated!

January Strain: Since you’ll be flying high this month, try some Mac 1 to calm your nerves and tap into some happy thoughts. This hybrid looks gorgeous and has a smooth, terpene profile. It’s a great bud for just about any time of day.

Taurus

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy 2021, Bull! What a start to the new year! On January 6, Mars enters into your sign. Mars, the ruler of passion and energy, has come to shake you out of your shell. Let people know when you need them. The responses you receive might surprise you in a very good way.

Your ruler, Jupiter, is in direction motion all month. Jupiter sextile Chiron on January will have you in the problem solving mood. Did you table something big you were working on last year? Time to pick up the thread.

The full moon is in Leo on January 28. Take any constructive feedback you receive to heart, especially if it comes from someone who doesn’t typical cosign your bad ideas. This could be the very thing that elevates your whole year. Stay alert, stay focused, and try to get some really good sleep. It’s going to be a big month.

January Strain: Your year is off to a strong, sweet start. Celebrate that victory with some Cereal Milk. This hybrid bud is dripping with trichomes and offers potent highs best suited for the late afternoon or a lazy weekend. Users report that it smells and tastes just as sweet as the name implies.

Gemini

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Sweet, sweet 2021! It has arrived, Twin. Your social calendar this month should be filled with me-myself-and-I time. Your ruler, Mercury enters into sensitive Aquarius on January 8. You’ll probably be extra susceptible to criticism during the first weeks of 2021. There’s a new moon in Capricorn on January 13. Exercise your right to treat yourself! Don’t let anyone tell you that your online shopping cart is too full.

Mercury begins its backwards dance on January 30. Things will start to get a little hectic heading in to February, which is why it’s essential you put in the work on yourself every day this month. Drown out the noise, roll a big J, and let the other 11 signs in the Zodiac handle the nitty gritty problems of everyday living. You’ll just be vibing.

January Strain: Since you’ll be focusing on building yourself up this month, Gem, get in the mood with some King Louis. This Indica strain is a cross between OG Kush and LA Confidential — two of the most iconic royals in the indica family. This dense, piney bud hits hard and offers some very pleasant, sleep effects.

Cancer

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy 2021, Crabs! Your ruler, the moon, is making some exciting, invigorating stops this month, starting with the new moon in Capricorn on January 13. This is the time to trust your instincts in all areas of your life. Don’t let anyone from the outside tell you how it is. If you need to make big moves at work, do it! If you need to let the phone go to voicemail until February 1, do it!

The full moon is in Leo on January 28. Lots of synergy with this movement. There will likely be someone you find yourself especially in-sync with at the end of the month. Pay attention to this as this person may become a key player in some of your 2021 successes.

January Strain: This month is a fresh start for you. Celebrate with some Kush Mints. This strain is a high-THC hybrid that offers appetite-stimulating effects and a very pleasant body high. Users report that the combination piney-earthy profile is refreshing and the effects are euphoric.

Leo

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy New Year, Leo! There are few signs in the Zodiac that thrive on fresh starts more than a Leo does. This is your month to shine and dabble in some new practices. The sun (your ruler) sextile Neptune on January 8 provides a chance to be extra dynamic and flexible where work is concerned. You’ll be in the spotlight more than usual around this time. Things might get a little weird and you may find a bit of imposter syndrome starting to creep in, but you need to banish those thoughts back to 2020 because you really have earned this moment in the sun. Your work speaks for itself.

The sun enters into Aquarius on January 28. You might feel a little extra raw as Aquarius season unfolds. This is a great thing! It’s an opportunity to become vulnerable with your friends and family. Speak softly and tread lightly at the end of the month. You’ll feel energized by shared feelings and emotions with those closest to you. What great alignment to kickoff 2021!

January Strain: You’ll be leaning into some new experiences this month, so why not get a little trippy with a hybrid bud like LSD?

This bud is well-known for its vivid, euphoric effects and strong body buzz. Users report these effects stick around, so this bud is probably best suited for a meandering, lazy day off.

Virgo

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy 2021, Virgo! You’re starting this year on a high note. Your vision for what is to come is clear, you just need to follow your gut. Mercury enters into Aquarius on January 8. Emotions will run high and you’ll need to be discerning about who you communicate with at the beginning of the month. People will smell the purposeful energy oozing from every one of your pores. This energy is contagious, but you’ll need all of it to complete the big plans you have for the year.

The new moon in Capricorn on January 13 is a great time to run through your goals and set the strategic plans in motion that will carry you all the way through to 2022. Mercury, your ruler, goes retrograde on January 30. Batten down the hatches and be prepared to warn off any weird vibes directed your way. If you can make it all the way through this retrograde without giving out too much of your goodwill and energy, you’ll be in a spot to conquer every one of your goals this year.

January Strain: Nothing is stopping you this month, Virgo. Celebrate a colorful start to the year with some Rainbow. This hybrid is known for its creative high and pain relief without too many heavy body sensations. Users report this bud tastes and smells very sweet.

Libra

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Welcome to 2021, Libra! This is going to be a month for brainstorming and journaling! On January 8 Venus enters Capricorn which will definitely amp up the passion in your life. You don’t necessarily have to channel this passion into romantic pursuits, if that’s not your bag. Get passionate about your art, or your writing. Fall in love with your goals and dreams, whatever they might be this year. Jot it all down, even if it seems inconsequential. Inspiration will come from the strangest places this year.

Venus square Chiron on January 12 will really drum up your altruistic side. Send a nice letter or small token of your appreciation to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. The magic of an unexpected letter can open up whole new levels of companionship. Don’t be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve this month.

January Strain: This is going to be a winter full of big ideas, Libra. Celebrate ingenuity with some Big Bud. This indica strain packs a punch, according to users. Fans of this strain report that it is great for both pain relief and sleep. Maybe some of your best ideas will be coming to you in dreamland. Either way, this is a great bud for a lazy Saturday evening.

Scorpio

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy New Year, Scorp! This year is going to feature a lot of growth and new experiences for you. It’s a great opportunity to break free from the stagnant routines that no longer serve you. One of your rulers, Mars, enters into Taurus on January 6. This is a great time to establish those long-term goals! Write those affirmations. Share your plans for the year with a close friend. Open yourself up to new struggles and successes.

Aquarius season starts on January 19 when the sun makes its way into this dreamy sign. If you’ve been putting artist pursuits on the back burner for money-making deals, try reversing the polarity. Sure, money will be a necessary evil, but make sure you’re devoting an hour or two a week to making art for art’s sake. It will be so good for your soul this year.

January Strain: You may be dreaming of summer months through the long nights of winter. Have no fear, you can tap into those happy, warm memories by packing a bowl of Peach Cobbler.

This hybrid strain produces a one-of-a-kind terpene profile. Users report this bud is perfect for keeping the mood light and the thoughts happy. Disappear into a cloud of summertime happy vibes while winter broods on outside.

Sagittarius

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy 2021, Sag! Your optimistic soul is really going to shine this year, and you start things out with a bang and a little bit of luck this month. Jupiter (your ruler) sextile Chiron on January 11 will conjure up some old regrets and feelings you thought you left in the rearview mirror. You might be surprised to find that these old feelings still have something good to teach you, after all. Be an open book.

On January 8, Venus enters Capricorn. Be ready for lady luck to bless you in the areas of romance and passion around this time. The full moon on January 28 in Leo is the perfect time to shoot your shot. Confidence is sexy, and you’ll have confidence in spades at the end of the month.

January Strain: Winter is in full swing, but that won’t slow you down this month. Things may start to feel a little go-go-go and when they do, you should tap into a bowl of Jack Frost.

This hybrid strain is potent with a sweet and woody profile. Users report that it is great for getting the creative juices flowing. Jot those big ideas down on paper, Sag!

Maeva Considine Maeva Considine is an award-winning journalist and author of “Cat Zodiac: An Astrological Guide to the Feline Mystique.” She's a Taurus who loves traveling, canceling plans, and dessert. She lives in Syracuse, New York. View Maeva Considine's articles