Happy November, Stargazers!

Hopefully, if you can vote you’ll be headed to the polls — some things you simply can’t leave to chance or astrology, so don’t forget to make that plan.

November has some exciting celestial action to offer those of us who like to spend time outside in the crisp, night air. The nights of November 11 and 12 will feature the Northern Taurids Meteor Showers, and November 16 and 17 will feature the Leonids Meteor Showers. There is something truly spectacular about watching space junk become beautiful, bright burning orbs that dance across the night sky. Channel this vibrant, transformative energy and remember that you, too, can take some of life’s minor annoyances and unpleasantries and make something beautiful of them.

There is also a full moon and penumbral lunar eclipse on November 30. During this period the sun, the moon, and the Earth will be in alignment. This is a great time to set intentions.

Write them down on paper and burn them. November isn’t just about voting — it is about service. Service to ourselves, and service to others. So, with that in mind this month’s horoscopes all include a nonprofit that benefits the planet, should you feel that celestial energy above driving you to do bigger things for others. Reward yourself by making a few wishes on some falling stars — we are never too old to dream of something better and to make it happen.

Go straight to my sign Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Virgo

Libra

Your November Horoscope

Scorpio

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy Birthday to the late Scorpios out there! As your season comes to a close, this is the perfect time to reflect on all of your good fortune and the great friends that have surrounded you and nurtured you through tough times.

Channel your curiosity when Mercury enters your sign on November 10. Be on the lookout for new opportunities and challenges at work. Don’t shy away from raising your hand to try something new.

One of your rulers, Mars, is in retrograde until November 14. Be careful with frivolous spending at the beginning of the month. The new moon is in your sign on November 15.

There is no better time to turn over a new leaf and offer yourself in service than a new moon period. If you plan on using this month to kick back, smoke a bowl, and ride out your ruler’s retrograde period, consider donating to a nonprofit that supports prison reform and cannabis justice like the Last Prisoner Project.

November strain: You are a powerhouse sign, which means you deserve a powerful high. Power Plant is a sativa strain with large buds and clear-headed highs. Users report that this is a daytime favorite. Light up and stay nimble. You’ve got big work to do this month!

Find Power Plant nearby

Related 7 cannabis strains perfect for daytime use

Sagittarius

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy Sagittarius Season, Archer! This will be an emotional, retrospective month with lots of ups and downs. Fortunately, the highs will be a lot higher than the lows.

On November 12 your ruler, Jupiter, forms a conjunction with Pluto. This is a powerful aspect that can bring a lot of intense feelings into our personal relationships. Speak with passion and from the heart for the first half of the month and you will draw the right crowd and the right kind of attention toward you.

Your season officially begins on November 21, and with it will come lots of people seeking your advice. Don’t be afraid to put your plane and your mind on airplane mode for a little while. This is a time to foster good mental health and boundaries.

There is a penumbral eclipse on November 30 in Gemini. This is the perfect time to wrap up old arguments and pay off outstanding debts. As a fire sign, your energy is contagious. Celebrate the beginning of the season by shedding some eco-friendly light elsewhere.

Give your time or money to a green nonprofit like The Solar Foundation, which aims to make solar energy accessible to more homes and communities. It’s shaping up to be a growth-filled, up-and-down month, Sag.



November strain: Glow from the inside out this November, Sag. Start by treating yourself to a classic strain like Northern Lights. This famous indica is known for its pain-relieving effects and happy, strong highs. Enjoy all the you time, Sag.

Find Northern Lights nearby

Capricorn

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Sea-Goats have the head of a goat and the tail of a fish which makes them one of the most multi-faceted signs in the Zodiac. That describes you pretty well too, Cap. You are great at adapting to almost any situation. This month will require a little bit of ingenuity and a little bit of flexibility. Your ruler, Saturn, is in direct motion this month which means that you can afford to take a few risks professionally and personally.

The new moon is in Scorpio on November 15. Use this strong, focused energy radiating from Scorpio to plan out the next few months of your life. It may seem tedious but getting crafty with your schedule now will allow you to pursue more creative endeavors later.

There is also a full moon and a penumbral eclipse on November 30. Watch for opportunities to bring things full circle around this time. Wrap up old beefs with close friends and be willing to forgive minor grievances when possible. You have the power to climb mountains and navigate swift seas this month, Sea-Goat!

November strain: Celebrate your Earth sign and love of all things green by sparking up a fruity, uplifting sativa strain like Green Goblin, and by giving your time or money to a nonprofit organization like the Environmental Defense Fund. Don’t be afraid to show off your love for Mother Earth this November, Cap.

Find Green Goblin nearby

Related Indica vs. sativa cannabis edibles: Will they affect you differently?

Aquarius

This is truly the age of Aquarius: progressive, thoughtful, dreamy — we really need you, Water-Bearer. So, to make sure you have the energy to keep up the good fight, take some time this month to do a fall cleaning of your emotional baggage. You have a tendency to hang on to people and moments that truly do nothing for you.

The new moon is in Scorpio on November 15. Set an intention at this time to go through your follower list on social media and clean up your timeline. This area of your life has been quietly draining you of your energy for a while now.

It is especially important to steer clear of engaging in anyone else’s drama this month since your ruler, Uranus, is in retrograde all of November. It will be tempting to offer a warm ear or advice to friends a family, but trust that this energy could be better spent on a self-help book or simply sparking a joint and taking a bath. Any bad blood that emerges around this time will fade fast.

November strain: As an Air sign, you can appreciate clear skies more than most. Treat yourself to a night of feel-good philanthropy and some quality green by packing a bowl of a strong, euphoric sativa like Mr. Clean, and by committing your time and energy to a nonprofit initiative like Our Children’s Earth Foundation, which strives to leave behind cleaner air and a healthier earth for the next generation.

Find Mr. Clean nearby

Pisces

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Sweet, trusting Pisces. Things have been rough in the spiritual and romantic departments as of late. Or, maybe even just a little bit stagnant. Your sign is known for its giving nature and sometimes people with bad intentions can sense that you are an open book.

November will be a challenging month for you, considering that your ruler, Neptune is still in retrograde. Creativity will be at a low point for you and many of the days will melt together. The new moon is in Scorpio on November 15 which should give you a pleasant burst of energy. Assess where you can best spend this brief reprise from the monotony of the last few months. Does the house need cleaning? Do you need to catch up on your journaling? Trust your instincts and use your time wisely.

The great news is that, after four months, Neptune will finally return to forward motion on November 29, followed immediately by a penumbral eclipse on November 30. This means that you will have an action-packed end of the month. Celebrate by calling up a few friends and catch up on all of the news you may have missed. Tidy up your home and your desk for a fresh perspective. All things are transient, Pisces, even and especially the rough days and months. Hold on tight! Better days are ahead.

November strain: Pisces are the nimble fish of the Zodiac. So, to celebrate your fishy roots, consider sparking up a bowl of hybrid bud like Blowfish. Blowfish is a relaxing, pain-relieving strain that features nice smells and mellow body highs. While you’re melting into the couch, check out a nonprofit like the Ocean Conservancy and consider donating your time or funds to help save some of the most important, fish-dwelling ecosystems on the planet.

Find Blowfish nearby

Aries

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Rams — leaders of the Zodiac and some of the fiercest individuals you will ever have the pleasure of meeting. Do you feel a calling to something bigger than yourself this month, Aries? Don’t fight it. On November 10, Mercury enters analytical Scorpio for a dose of realistic goal setting. Take that passion and motivation you’ve been feeling and channel it into an external, helpful pursuit.

Love weed and justice? Channel all that driven, Scorpio energy into volunteering your cash or your time to a restorative justice nonprofit like the Last Prisoner Project.

The full moon and penumbral lunar eclipse on November 30 rounds out the month with the kind of internal alignment you’ve been dreaming of. This is an especially good time to work on your relationship. Listen extra carefully to your partner this month. Finding the balance in your partnership will help you find balance in all aspects of your life this November.

November strain: If you’re going to be nurturing your altruistic side this month, you mine as well do it with the help of some Mr. Nice Guy. This Indica strain is named after Howard Marks, a weed smuggler, who spent time in federal prison and wrote about his experience in his auto-biography, “Mr. Nice Guy.” Users report this bud offers a mellow high and strong, appetite-stimulating effects.

Find Mr. Nice Guy nearby

Taurus

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Bulls get a bad reputation for being stubborn and overly willful. To that cliche, Stargazers, we say a resounding, “Nah.” To know a Taurus is to love a Taurus, and the Bull’s energy when correctly channeled is some of the strongest and most powerful energy in the Zodiac. Mercury’s return to direct motion on November 4 will only fuel your fire. This is a great time to negotiate a pay raise at work, or to let your boss know you would like to take on new responsibilities.

On November 12 there is a conjunction between Jupiter and Pluto which will put everything under a magnifying glass. What’s that expression? Perfection is the enemy of good? You’d be wise to remember that as you may be tempted to point out other’s small inconsistencies and flaws, especially at work. Don’t do it, Taurus.

Reserve your energy because your ruler, Venus, enters Scorpio on November 21. This will be your time to rise and grind. Passionate, fearless Scorpio will shine light on all of your hard-earned accomplishments this year.

This is the time to spread the wealth of recognition. If you’re getting an abundance of praise at work, spread that around. Give a shout out to someone on your team that did you a favor or two this month. Own your accomplishments, but don’t forget those who paved the road to your success.

November strain: The Taurus, like Great White Sharks, get a bad reputation for being aggressive. So, why not spark a bowl filled with some Great White Shark and own that reputation a little?

Get aggressive for the environment this month by voting and giving your time or money to a green nonprofit like the Ocean Conservancy, which aims to protect some of the Earth’s most precious ecosystems. Smoke green and live green this month, Bulls!

Find Great White Shark nearby

Related 5 weed strains to help you chill out

Gemini

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Bubbly, vivacious Gemini. You’ve probably been feeling in a stall lately, especially with all of the retrograde motion going on in the sky above. Fear not! Forward motion is the name of the game this November, for the planets and your personal life. Trying to remain spirited in the face of so much adversity and darkness is no easy feat, but Twins generally bear this burden very well. Mercury, your ruler, finally spins out of its retrograde into direct motion on November 3.

Cut yourself a lot of slack, especially at the beginning of this month. You’ve been the glue that’s holding your friends and family together. Don’t worry about arranging the next Google Hangout, or keeping the group chat lively, focus on your mental health instead. Reach out to a trusted confidant and go over your personal goals for the next few months. How many of these goals involve making sure other people are thriving? Where is this energy for yourself? Have your trusted confidant help you sort through your goals and find the ones that really put the focus on keeping your mind healthy. If you do this, you be ready for November 30 when the full moon and penumbral lunar eclipse will be in your sign.

This is the time you’ll find alignment in your professional and personal endeavors. Tell your partner what’s going on in your life. Don’t be afraid to make other people sad and don’t think you’re burdening the people who love you for sharing your struggles. Paint or draw a picture of your happy place and put yourself in it this month, Twins. Color, write, or make music. Invest in the things that give life color. You’ve earned a deep rest.

November strain: Channel your higher self by smoking a bowl of Yoda OG. If there was any creature in the galaxy that valued the strength and health of the mind, it would be Yoda. While you’re stepping back to focus on yourself this month, that doesn’t mean you can’t give your available time and funds to great mental health nonprofit like the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which is a grassroots organization that advocates to improve the lives of people living with mental illness.

Find Yoda OG nearby

Cancer

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Crab, you sweet nurturer, lately the world has felt especially heavy. This month is all about achieving harmony in your personal relationships and in your home in order to improve your overall health and well-being. Finding the balance between being a supportive friend and making sure your needs are met can be a difficult, uphill battle. If you’ve been putting yourself on the back burner lately, it may be because many of the main, planetary players have been in retrograde (Mercury, Mars, Neptune, Uranus) which can cause a lot of turmoil and uncertainty in the people around you.

Fortunately, Mercury enters direct motion on November 3 which should allow tempers and bigger emotions to simmer in your friend group. Let things cool off a bit before you dive back into any big commitments with friends. Jupiter forms a conjunction with Pluto on November 12. This should bring in some highly focused energy. If you pay close enough attention, you may notice that the light is hitting different spots in your home. Try spending time in parts of your living space you don’t typically frequent. Draw inspiration from watching the light shift and the seasons change.

All things are temporary, Cancer. Good, bad, ugly, beautiful — it all eventually transforms into something else. Celebrate your good fortune by donating your time or money to a nonprofit organization like Coalition for the Homeless, which advocates and provides direct services for all houseless people.

Your ruler, the moon, will be full and have a penumbral eclipse on November 30. Put on some upbeat music or open the window and dance to the ambient sounds of the world around you. Let loose and don’t be concerned that someone might be watching. Own your power this month and take any chance you can to acknowledge that heavy feelings are transient. You are going to unlock some important, internal balance this month, Cancer.

November strain: The little things are what give life mean, Cancer. You especially know the gift of a peaceful home and good friends. Channel that positive energy by packing a bowl of Serious Happiness. This strain offers users generous body effects and a euphoric head high. Take pleasure in the things that make you feel most at peace this month, Crab.

Find Serious Happiness nearby

Leo (Gillian Levine for Leafly) Lions, you are not only loyal to the people closest to you, but you are also loyal to your ambitions and your dreams. This is a great month to find the balance between pursing your own passions and spending your time and energy gassing up your favorite people as they chase their dreams. The sun forms a trine with Neptune on November 10. This period is all about destiny and fulfilling your wildest dreams. You may be presented with some risky, but potentially exciting opportunities in your professional life. Be ready to take the chances offered to you. The sun enters Sagittarius on November 21. Sagittarius is a notorious optimistic sign. Channel this energy all day, every day. Don’t let the naysayers tell you that you dream too big. Own your passions, no matter how strange they may seem to other people. While you’re making your own dreams come true, consider making a child’s dream come true by donating your time or money to a nonprofit like Make-A-Wish Foundation, which strives to grant the wishes of children living with chronic and life-threatening illnesses. Keep being a bright light, Leo! Your shine can’t be dulled. November strain: Roll up a little Sunshine and shed a little light on your day, Lion. This Sativa packs a punch! The herbal and citrus profile is smooth and users report energetic and uplifting effects that carry them through their day.

Find Sunshine nearby

Related 6 cannabis strains for people who love citrus terpenes

Virgo

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy November, Maiden. Your month looks bright and prosperous, especially where your professional and spiritual growth is concerned. November will be about growing your passions. On November 10 your ruler, Mercury, enters Scorpio. Passion and deep focus will be in abundance towards the middle of the month. Take on any new challenges with excitement and an eye for personal growth. Lean out of your comfort zone and your world will suddenly get a lot bigger.

The new moon on November 15 will hopefully offer the chance for you to look up and enjoy the meteor shower. As an Earth sign, you get a lot of your creative from being awed by nature. The meteor shower on November 15 and 16 will allow you to tap into some dormant sources of inspiration. Go with it, even if it seems off-the-wall at first. If you like looking at meteor showers, you can reinvest some of the positive energy coming your way this month by supporting a nonprofit like the International Dark Sky Association, which strives to reduce light pollution so that everyone can be inspired by the vastness of the cosmos.

Enjoy the relative calm of this month, Virgo. You’ve earn it.

November strain: Pack a generous bowl of Dark Star this month to celebrate the lunar eclipse and meteor showers that November has to offer. Dark Star is an Indica strain that users report is great for sleep and relaxation. Kick back, look up, and knock this month out of the park, Virgo.

Find Dark Star nearby

Libra

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Have things been feeling … stale lately, Libra? There’s been a lot of backwards motion with the planets lately, which can produce feelings of stagnation. Don’t let the last few months stop you from pursuing your creative goals.

On November 1 Mercury forms a square with Saturn. You’ll probably feel inclined to tackle every project on your to-do list at the beginning of the month. Pump the breaks, Libra. Sure, things have been lagging, but that doesn’t mean you should burn out all at once. Take your time and set reasonable goals. Tidy a corner of your house; don’t dump everything on the curb.

On November 10, Mercury enters Scorpio. This is a very intentional time. Set yourself up for success by updating your calendar and making any long-term social plans in advance. You’ll thank yourself later.

If you love having access to cannabis and if you love justice, carve out some time to support a nonprofit like Cannabis Access Alliance, which strives to help marginalized communities break through access barriers to medical marijuana.

As you move forward this month, Libra, do so with an intentional and open mind. You can offer the world so much when you channel your energy the right way.

November strain: Marijuana is an amazing plant! Spark a bowl of Jack Herer to celebrate pot and the activists like Jack Herer who fight for its fair and legal use. Jack Herer is a fruity Sativa that offers happy, uplifting effects.

Find Jack Herer nearby

Check out last month’s horoscopes.

Maeva Considine Maeva Considine is an award-winning journalist and author of “Cat Zodiac: An Astrological Guide to the Feline Mystique.” She's a Taurus who loves traveling, canceling plans, and dessert. She lives in Syracuse, New York. View Maeva Considine's articles