The best weed strains for waking and baking

Nothing compares to a wake n’ bake to start the day on a centered and positive note. Some like to start every morning with a nice toke to set the tone, others save it for weekends or holidays. Some wake and bake out of necessity for a brighter morning free from pain, illness, or even the occasional hangover.

No matter the reason for the ritual, we present to you ten great strains with which to start the day. You’ll find a plethora of flavors, effects, and vibes below. Who knows, you might even find your new fave.

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough. (DavidDowns/Leafly)

Sometimes you just want something sweet to start your day, and this sweet-scented strain is the perfect choice with its uplifting effects. A potent sativa, Strawberry Cough gives you the energy to get you out of bed while melting away stress from the night before or whatever lays ahead.

Harlequin

(Courtesy Leafly)

For those who want to medicate in the morning but stay clear-minded, CBD-dominant Harlequin delivers just that. This strain relieves pain while avoiding the more intoxicating effects of your average high-THC strain.

Start the day with Harlequin and a soothing cup of tea to ease into a pleasant and focused state of being.

Pineapple Express

(Courtesy Leafly)

Pineapple Express gained fame through the film of the same name, but it has stood the test of time thanks to its wide availability and popular energetic effects.

Think of this strain as the proverbial bucket of cold water splashing over your tired head and shocking you out of bed. Plus, its citrus flavors will pair perfectly with your morning cup of OJ and scrambled eggs.

White Widow

(Courtesy Leafly)

This heady, euphoric strain makes for a great addition if starting the day in the company of others. Some of us (myself included) aren’t a big fan of chatting with others first thing in the morning, but White Widow is an energetic hybrid that promotes creativity, community, and conversation.

Zkittlez

(Courtesy ILGM)

Look, we get it; not every morning is one where you want to get out of bed. That’s okay! It’s 2022, and we’re all relearning and respecting the need for rest, honey.

Maybe you’re hungover, maybe you’ve had a really hard week, maybe you just need a damn minute—Zkittlez is a relaxing indica for any kind of chilled-out morning. This sweet, grape-flavored strain will keep you mellow but alert, with a balance of effects for uplifting mood and promoting focus.

Wet Dream

A lot of things can be said about starting the day with a Wet Dream, but let’s just say that this sativa-dominant hybrid with spicy notes proves excellent for daytime and morning use due to its energetic effects. It has that je ne sais quoi that gets the blood pumping in the morning. Wet Dream is also great for managing stress, and starting the day relaxed and cheery.

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicanna Cookies. (Courtesy of Kendal Meins)

Tropicana Cookies blooms with citrus and tropical flavors, and Leafly readers have affirmed its highly energizing effects to keep you alert and focused. The uplifting effects set the vibe for the whole day, making it a joyful choice for an early morning toke.

Lemon Pepper

It’s not just for chicken wings. If you’re like me, you might struggle to eat in the morning. Sometimes our appetites need a little kick to wake up after our bodies have, and breakfast is the most important meal of the day, after all. Lemon Pepper wakes you and your digestive system right up—the perfect combo for motivating you to finally use the rest of those expensive pasture-raised eggs still sitting in your fridge. Yes, I see you.

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel. (Courtesy of Bad Gramm3r)

For those with chronic pain, managing that pain often starts first thing in the morning. Sour Diesel is a fast-acting sativa that addresses symptoms of chronic pain, as well as depression and stress. Cerebral and energizing, Sour Diesel offers a little bit of everything for a good wake and bake that leaves you confidently ready for the day ahead.

Peaches n’ Cream

Peaches n’ Cream is a beautiful strain to wake up with if you’re planning on spending your morning in a creative flow. The lower THC strain is energizing and euphoric, with a penchant for stimulating focus, creativity, and mood boosts.

