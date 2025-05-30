Summer is here, Stargazers! The long, cold nights of winter are drifting further into the rearview mirror, and the night skies have a lot to offer in this glorious month of June and Gemini season.

June brings a light yet thoughtful energy as we ease deeper into Gemini season. This time of year often opens up curiosity, social flow, and the urge to try new things—perfect for sparking fresh conversations, travel plans, or creative ideas. With the Sun in Gemini, there’s mental movement and flexibility, but not everything needs a fast answer. A calm head and open heart go far this month, especially when it comes to deepening your own inner understanding. Let things unfold without pressure.

The skies this June feature some strong Jupiter aspects that may bring both inspiration and challenge. Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus could lead to small surprises or sudden insights that help shake you out of a rut. At the same time, Jupiter square Saturn and Jupiter square Neptune might stir tension between what feels realistic and what you’re dreaming about.

You may be pulled between expansion and restraint, or between clarity and confusion. Don’t rush it. This is a month to hold space for both vision and patience. Jupiter quincunx Pluto brings an invitation to adjust deeper beliefs or long-term goals quietly, not with force, but with curiosity.

Whether you’re sharing a smoke with friends or spending a quiet night under the stars, let June be a month of gentle shifts. Stay grounded, stay thoughtful, and don’t be afraid to laugh off the weird moments. The astrological weather might bring mood swings or unexpected turns, but you’ve got everything you need to ride it out with calm presence. Let the insights come when they’re ready. Gemini season reminds us: the journey is half the joy.

Aries: Cherry Pie

June may bring Aries a mix of movement and pause. With Gemini season lighting up your communication zone, your natural boldness gets a thoughtful edge. You might find yourself more curious than usual, asking questions, learning new things, or reaching out to people you’ve lost touch with. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect early in the month could deliver sudden insights or changes in your daily routine—small shifts that open new mental doors. Don’t overthink them—just follow where the energy flows.

That said, Jupiter’s challenging angles to Saturn and Neptune may create some tension between what you want to do and what’s realistic. You might feel pulled between long-term goals and the urge to escape into a dream or distraction. Jupiter’s quincunx to Pluto suggests that deeper motivations may be shifting under the surface, especially in career or power dynamics. The key is to stay flexible and avoid pushing too hard. Let clarity come slowly, and try to stay grounded in your own truth.

Cherry Pie Aries, June’s got you juggling big energy shifts. Saturn’s pushing you to rebuild from the ground up, while Jupiter nudges you toward emotional growth and deeper connections. With all that intensity, Cherry Pie is your go-to strain this month. Its sweet, fruity flavor and balanced high bring the kind of chill that may help you stay grounded without dimming your fire. shop Cherry Pie near you

Taurus: Mimosa

June invites Taurus to slow down and check in with what really matters. With the Sun in Gemini, your attention may shift to your resources—both financial and emotional. It’s a good time to review where your energy is going and whether it’s truly paying off. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect could bring small but welcome surprises, especially around your values or personal stability. Try staying open to new ideas even if they challenge your usual routines.

However, Jupiter square Saturn and Neptune might create tension between long-term plans and current uncertainties. You may feel pressure to move forward while also sensing a lack of clarity about the bigger picture. This is where patience pays off. Jupiter’s quincunx to Pluto adds an undercurrent of inner change—something is shifting in how you think about control, purpose, or deeper goals. Let the process unfold without forcing outcomes. Stay steady, and trust that what’s meant to grow will grow in time.

Mimosa Taurus, June is your time to shine—career opportunities are blossoming, and your charm is at an all-time high. With Venus gracing your sign and Jupiter enhancing your communication skills, you’re set to make meaningful connections and express yourself with confidence. Mimosa is a citrusy, uplifting strain that mirrors your vibrant energy this month. Its euphoric effects may keep you motivated and focused, perfect for tackling new projects or enjoying social gatherings. shop Mimosa near you

Gemini: MAC

Happy birthday, Gemini! June centers you in your element—curious, social, and full of mental momentum. With the Sun in your sign, you’re likely feeling more energized and expressive. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect early in the month might bring unexpected news or fresh ideas that shift your perspective in useful ways. Keep an open mind and don’t be afraid to explore a new direction, even if it seems small at first.

Still, not everything moves quickly. Jupiter’s square to Saturn and Neptune could bring some tension between your bigger dreams and the structures holding them back. If plans feel a bit murky, don’t rush; clarity will come with time. Jupiter’s quincunx to Pluto may stir deeper shifts in how you relate to others—especially in more personal or private areas of life. Stay steady, listen closely, and let your natural curiosity guide you toward balance, not burnout.

MAC Gemini, June is all about embracing your multifaceted self and stepping into the spotlight. With Jupiter moving into Cancer, it’s time to bring your inner growth into the world in tangible ways. MAC is a balanced hybrid that delivers uplifting euphoria and creative clarity. shop MAC near you

Cancer: Cereal Milk

June brings a more reflective tone for Cancer, as Gemini season lights up your inner world. You might feel drawn to rest, recharge, or spend more time alone sorting through your thoughts. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect could spark unexpected inspiration or subtle shifts in your perspective, especially when you allow space for quiet or creative time. Trust the small nudges—they may lead to meaningful inner growth.

Still, with Jupiter squaring both Saturn and Neptune, you may feel torn between what you want to believe and what reality is showing you. It’s okay to feel uncertain. These are growing pains around trust, boundaries, or long-term direction. Jupiter’s quincunx to Pluto adds a layer of intensity to your closest relationships—something may need adjusting, but gently. Let this be a month where you tend to your inner garden, not by force, but by listening and giving yourself permission to evolve at your own pace.

Cereal Milk Cancer, June is all about emotional growth and new beginnings, especially with Jupiter entering your sign on June 9, enhancing your emotional awareness and prioritizing personal growth. Cereal Milk, with its sweet vanilla and fruity flavors, offers a calming and euphoric experience that can help you navigate these emotional shifts. shop Cereal Milk near you

Leo: GG4

June opens with social energy for Leo, thanks to Gemini season lighting up your community and friendship zone. You may feel more connected, eager to collaborate, or inspired by group efforts. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect could bring spontaneous opportunities to meet new people or take part in a shared cause. Keep things light and stay open—something unexpected may point you toward a new passion or project.

That said, not everything clicks right away. With Jupiter square Saturn and Neptune, you might feel unsure about the balance between responsibility and big-picture dreams. If certain plans feel like they’re stalling, don’t panic—it’s a reminder to pace yourself and get clear on your next move. Jupiter quincunx Pluto brings subtle shifts in how you work or handle responsibilities, especially around control or power dynamics. Try not to force outcomes; instead, stay centered and let growth come from steady, intentional effort.

GG4 Leo, June is your month to roar back into the spotlight—Mars re-enters your sign on June 7, reigniting your drive and ambition. But with all that firepower, you’ll need something to keep you grounded. GG4 (AKA Original Glue) is a potent hybrid that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, perfect for unwinding after a day of conquering the world. shop GG4 near you

Virgo: Apple Fritter

June invites Virgo to step into the spotlight a bit more, as Gemini season activates your career and public image zone. You may feel the urge to take the lead or make a shift in how you’re seen by others. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect could bring unexpected progress or insight, especially around your long-term goals. It’s a good month to stay open to new methods, even if they feel a little out of your comfort zone.

However, Jupiter’s squares to Saturn and Neptune may stir up doubts or mixed signals in partnerships, both personal and professional. Boundaries might feel blurry, or you could sense pressure around commitment and expectations. Don’t rush to fix it all—clarity will take time. Jupiter quincunx Pluto adds a layer of quiet transformation, especially in creative or romantic areas. Trust the shifts happening beneath the surface and focus on making space for balance rather than control.

Apple Fritter Virgo, June is your time to shine—career opportunities are blossoming, and your charm is at an all-time high. With Mercury moving into your tenth house starting on the 6th, your job status is set to improve, leading to significant career achievements.Apple Fritter is a hybrid strain known for its powerful and relaxing high. Its sweet, earthy flavor with hints of apple pastry mirrors the comfort and satisfaction you’re seeking this month. shop Apple Fritter near you

Libra: Strawberry Cough

June brings Libra a gentle push toward expansion, especially in the mental and spiritual realms. With the Sun in Gemini, your mind is craving something broader—maybe through travel, learning, or simply exploring new ideas. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect may bring a surprise shift in belief or perspective, possibly sparked by something small but meaningful. Stay curious and let these new insights guide you without needing immediate answers.

At the same time, Jupiter’s squares to Saturn and Neptune could stir some uncertainty around routine and responsibilities. You might feel like you’re juggling too much, or like plans aren’t lining up the way you’d hoped. Try not to get discouraged—it’s more about adjusting expectations than abandoning direction. Jupiter quincunx Pluto adds some deeper emotional shifts, possibly tied to home, family, or your inner foundation. Let this be a month for gentle realignment, where you make space for truth without rushing the process.

Strawberry Cough Libra, June is bringing some unexpected shifts in your relationships and career, thanks to Jupiter’s move into Cancer and other planetary changes. But don’t worry—Strawberry Cough is here to help you stay balanced and upbeat. With its sweet berry flavor and uplifting effects, this sativa-dominant strain can keep you energized and focused as you navigate new opportunities and connections. shop Strawberry Cough near you

Scorpio: Blackberry Kush

June encourages Scorpio to explore deeper emotional territory, as Gemini season highlights themes of intimacy, trust, and shared resources. You may feel called to look beneath the surface—whether in your relationships or your own inner world. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect could bring a subtle but important shift in how you relate to others, especially if you’re open to new emotional dynamics or unconventional connections.

That said, Jupiter’s squares to Saturn and Neptune may create moments of tension around communication and self-expression. You might feel like you’re being misunderstood, or that you’re unclear on what you truly want to say. It’s okay to pause before reacting. Jupiter’s quincunx to Pluto adds a quiet intensity to your thoughts—some beliefs or assumptions may be shifting without fanfare. Let this be a month where you listen more deeply, both to yourself and others, and trust that growth can happen without force.

Blackberry Kush Scorpio, June is a month of intense transformation, with significant shifts in your personal and professional life. As Jupiter moves into Cancer on June 9, you’re encouraged to embrace emotional growth and deeper connections. Blackberry Kush is a rich, indica-dominant hybrid known for its calming effects and sweet berry flavor. This strain can help you navigate the month’s emotional waves, providing relaxation and clarity as you face new challenges and opportunities. shop Blackberry Kush near you

Sagittarius: Skunk 1

June brings a focus on relationships for Sagittarius, with Gemini season lighting up your partnership zone. Whether in love, friendship, or work, this is a time to tune in, communicate openly, and find balance in your connections. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect may offer a small but meaningful shift—perhaps a fresh idea or unexpected gesture that changes the dynamic in a good way. Stay open to different ways of relating.

Still, with Jupiter square Saturn and Neptune, there could be tension between what you hope for in relationships and what’s actually being built. If something feels unclear or delayed, it’s not a dead end—just a chance to step back and reassess. Jupiter’s quincunx to Pluto points to a subtle but deep adjustment in how you handle shared responsibilities, money, or control. Let June be a time for slow but steady growth in trust, mutual support, and honest dialogue.

Skunk 1 Sagittarius, June is your month to dive deep and emerge stronger. With the Full Moon in your sign on June 11, it’s time to explore what truly fuels your sense of worth and security. Skunk 1 is a classic hybrid that delivers an uplifting head high and a relaxed body sensation, perfect for navigating this transformative period. Its earthy, pungent aroma and euphoric effects can help you stay grounded while embracing new perspectives. shop Skunk 1 near you

Capricorn: Kush Mints

June invites Capricorn to pay attention to the details of daily life, as Gemini season shines a light on your routines, habits, and overall well-being. It’s a good time to make small adjustments that bring more ease or clarity to your schedule. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect may spark a helpful surprise—maybe a new tool, technique, or mindset that helps your day flow better. Stay flexible and let small shifts lead to bigger improvements over time.

Meanwhile, Jupiter’s square to both Saturn and Neptune could bring moments of mental fog or pressure, especially around communication and decision-making. If things feel uncertain or overly complex, take your time before committing. Jupiter’s quincunx to Pluto suggests a deeper transformation in your sense of purpose or personal power—quiet but meaningful. Let June be a month where you step back, streamline, and make space for slow, steady growth without needing all the answers right away.

Kush Mints Capricorn, June is nudging you toward introspection and transformation. With Mars energizing your eighth house and Jupiter highlighting your daily routines, it’s the perfect time to reassess and realign your goals. Kush Mints is a balanced hybrid known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Its minty flavor and calming properties may help you unwind and gain clarity as you navigate this period of change. shop Kush Mints near you

Aquarius: Northern Lights

June brings Aquarius a lighter mood as Gemini season lights up your zone of creativity, joy, and self-expression. This is a good time to reconnect with things that make you feel alive—whether that’s art, laughter, romance, or just doing something for fun. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect might bring an unexpected spark or playful opportunity, possibly through a friend or spontaneous change of plans. Follow your curiosity and let it lead you somewhere refreshing.

Still, the bigger picture might feel a bit foggy at times. Jupiter square Saturn and Neptune could stir up questions about money, values, or self-worth—especially if something doesn’t quite match what you envisioned. Try not to make snap decisions. Jupiter’s quincunx to Pluto suggests a quiet shift in how you process emotions or release the past. It’s subtle but meaningful. June is a good month to enjoy what’s working while gently adjusting what isn’t, without needing to have everything figured out.

Northern Lights Aquarius, June has you juggling growth and reflection—career shifts, creative sparks, and relationship deep-dives are all on the table. With Jupiter lighting up your fifth house, you’re feeling inspired, but Mars in your seventh house could stir up tension in partnerships. Northern Lights is a classic indica known for its calming, euphoric effects and earthy, piney flavor. It’s your go-to for unwinding after intense days, helping you stay grounded and clear-headed. shop Northern Lights near you

Pisces: Rainbow Belts

June turns your attention inward, Pisces, as Gemini season highlights your home, family, and emotional grounding. You might feel called to focus more on comfort, personal space, or tending to matters close to the heart. The Jupiter semi-sextile Uranus aspect could bring a small but uplifting change—maybe an unexpected insight or shift in how you relate to those around you. Keep things simple and stay open to refreshing your environment or routine.

That said, Jupiter square Saturn and Neptune might stir some inner tension, especially if you’re unsure about where you’re headed or feel pressure to define things too quickly. It’s okay not to have a perfect plan. Be patient with yourself. Jupiter’s quincunx to Pluto may also bring subtle transformation around friendships, long-term goals, or your sense of belonging. Let June be a time to quietly realign, trusting that even small adjustments can open meaningful new pathways over time.

Rainbow Belts Pisces, June is all about finding your emotional balance and nurturing your inner world. With Jupiter blessing your domestic sphere and Mercury enhancing mental clarity, it’s the perfect time to focus on home, family, and personal well-being. Rainbow Belts is a balanced hybrid known for its calming and euphoric effects. Its sweet, fruity flavor profile can help you unwind and find peace amidst the emotional tides of the month. shop Rainbow Belts near you

