Welcome to March, Stargazers! This month brings dreamy and reflective energy to move us through Pisces season, a time of intuition, creativity, and emotional depth. The Sun in Pisces for most of the month creates an opportune time to slow down, embrace your imagination, and go with the flow. Embrace a schedule that allows time to ruminate, or just enjoy a little extra relaxation—trust that you’re exactly where you need to be.

But it won’t all be smooth sailing—cosmic shifts may bring some challenges. Venus goes retrograde on March 1, stirring up emotions in relationships and personal values. Old feelings may resurface, and uncertainty destabilizes connections. Mercury also begins its retrograde mid-March, unleashing its usual chaos in communication and travel, so patience and clarity will keep you focused on enjoying the ride. Instead of resisting the delays, use this time to reflect and reconnect with what truly matters.

As the month closes, Neptune prepares to enter Aries on March 30—for the first time in 165 years! This transition hints at a new era of vision and putting action to your inspirations, but there’s no rush. March is about feeling your way through the currents rather than pushing ahead, so give yourself time to prepare for your power moves. Take time to unwind, enjoy simple pleasures, and trust that the universe is working things out in its own time.

Your March horoscope

Pisces

Happy Birthday Pisces! With the Sun shining in your sign, you may feel more in tune with your emotions and desires, but Venus in retrograde could bring some uncertainty in relationships or creative projects. Mercury retrograde adds another layer to this period of introspection, encouraging you to revisit old ideas, reconnect with past connections, or simply slow down. Instead of seeking immediate clarity, embrace this moment to reflect on where you’ve been and where you’re headed.

Toward the end of the month, Neptune, your ruling planet, begins its transition into Aries, though it remains in Pisces for now. That means you have 29 days of focusing on endings and completions! A shift is coming, but there’s no need to rush—the best approach is to go with the flow and trust that everything is unfolding as it should. March is a time to nurture yourself, set quiet intentions, and move at your own pace. As the energy shifts in the coming months, you’ll be ready to take your next steps with confidence and clarity.

March strain: As the oldest, wisest, ripest sign in the zodiac, you deserve a strain that matches your deep, dreamy energy—so meet Ripe. With bold lemon and tropical fruit flavors, this balanced hybrid is perfect for unwinding, reflecting, and vibing with the universe.

Aries

March starts off with a quiet, introspective energy for you, rams, as Pisces season encourages you to slow down and recharge before your birthday season begins. Venus in retrograde may muddle relationships and personal values, so be mindful of old emotions surfacing. Mercury retrograde makes communication even trickier—double-check plans and give yourself extra time to avoid frustration. Instead of pushing forward too quickly, use this time to reflect and prepare for the fresh start ahead.

By the end of the month, Neptune makes a major move toward Aries, though it remains in Pisces for now. This shift signals big changes on the horizon, encouraging you to tap into your dreams and long-term plans. While you may feel antsy to get moving, March is about trusting the process rather than rushing ahead. Take things one step at a time, and you’ll be ready to embrace the energy of Aries season when it arrives.

March strain: This is a month that will challenge your temper, Aries, but it will also set you up for big moves in 2025.As Venus amps up your charisma and career vibes, why not elevate your experience with Last Supper? This hybrid strain offers a unique blend of cheesy, tropical fruit, and gassy notes—perfect for unwinding after conquering your goals. It also has an ideal balance of effects to keep you even-keeled, but no less productive.

Taurus

This is a big one, bulls. March invites you to slow down and connect with the people and dreams that matter most. With Pisces season in full swing, your social side takes the spotlight, making it a great time to nurture friendships and reflect on long-term goals. At the same time, Venus—your ruling planet—goes retrograde, which brings unresolved feelings in relationships or uncertainty around love and finances to the surface. Mercury retrograde adds another layer of confusion, so take your time with important decisions and avoid making big commitments just yet.

As the month winds down, Neptune begins its shift toward Aries, though it remains in Pisces for now. This signals an upcoming shift in your perspective, especially when it comes to your personal aspirations. While you may feel a pull to dream bigger, March is a time for quiet preparation rather than fast action. Embrace a steady pace, trust the process, and let clarity come naturally as the energy begins to shift in the weeks ahead.

March strain: March brings with it spring weather and the promise of a new season of treats.As you embark on new adventures and personal growth, why not treat yourself to Sundae Supper? This hybrid strain offers thick buds with a tropical banana ice cream flavor—perfect for unwinding after a day of self-improvement as the weather turns.

Gemini

March may feel a little foggy at times, Gemini, with both Venus and Mercury in retrograde stirring up emotions and obstructing communication. Since Mercury is your ruling planet, you might notice more delays, misunderstandings, or moments of uncertainty. Pisces season also highlights your career and public life—so take time to reflect on your goals rather than rushing into new plans. Instead of forcing clarity, go with the flow and trust that things will make more sense once Mercury moves forward again.

Toward the end of the month, Neptune begins its slow transition into Aries, but that won’t show its full force until April. This shift will eventually bring fresh inspiration to your social life and big-picture dreams, but for now, focus on tying up loose ends. Give yourself space to rest, rethink, and ease into any changes at your own pace. March is about patience, not perfection—trust that the answers you need will come in time.

March strain: As Mars fuels your energy and creativity, why not channel that drive with Tangieberto? This indica-dominant hybrid, bred from Tangie and Key Lime Pie, offers stony, creative effects with flavors of orange, lime, and gas—perfect for inspiring your next DIY project or artistic endeavor and keeping your big personality balanced.

Cancer

March brings a sense of introspection and expansion as Pisces season, crabs, encourages you to dream big and explore new perspectives. Whether you choose travel, learning, or spiritual reflection, this is a time to step outside your comfort zone—at least mentally. However, with Venus in retrograde, relationships and personal values won’t come as naturally this month, and Mercury retrograde brings delays or confusing communication. Instead of pushing for answers, allow yourself to sit with any questions that arise and trust that clarity will come in time.

As the month comes to a close, Neptune begins its transition into Aries, though it remains in Pisces for now. This signals an upcoming shift in how you approach your goals and ambitions, but for now, patience is key. Take things one step at a time, focus on personal growth, and trust that the right opportunities will reveal themselves when the timing is right. March is about reflection, not rushing—so lean into what feels right and let the rest unfold naturally.

March strain: As you take it easy and focus on your well-being, why not unwind with the soothing Pineapple Pucker? This hybrid strain evokes the fast-approaching summer, with intense tropical vibes and piña colada flavors—perfect for relaxing and sparking those creative ideas while you recharge during a trying month.

Leo

March encourages you to take a step back and focus on what’s happening beneath the surface, Leo. With Pisces season catalyzing deep emotions and personal transformation, this is the time to fight your natural instinct for action and focus on reflection. Venus retrograde may bring up old feelings in relationships, while Mercury retrograde could cause delays or confusion, especially around shared resources or financial matters. Instead of getting frustrated, use this time to reassess and make adjustments that bring clarity—it will serve you when energy shifts later on.

As the month ends, Neptune starts its transition into Aries, where it will remain for generations. This signals a slow but steady shift toward new inspiration and broader horizons in the months ahead. While you may feel eager to break free from uncertainty, March is about patience and trusting the process. Lean into self-care, take things one step at a time, and know that brighter days are just around the corner.

March strain: As your enthusiasm and humor make you the life of the party, why not elevate your social game with Gas Station Zushi? And don’t worry—this zushi is always lab-tested. This hybrid strain, a cross of Zushi and the Runtz-derived Terdz, offers a classic candy gas flavor with a stony sensibility—perfect for keeping the good vibes rolling.

Virgo

March puts a spotlight on your relationships, Virgo, as Pisces season encourages you to focus on connection and partnership. Venus in retrograde finds you reflecting on past relationships and reassessing what you truly need from others. Mercury, your ruling planet, also goes retrograde, which could bring miscommunications or delays in important conversations. Instead of trying to control the outcome, take a step back and allow things to unfold naturally—this is a time for patience, not rushed decisions.

As the month nears its end, Neptune prepares to shift into Aries, a shift not seen in over 150 years. This signals that major changes are on the horizon, particularly in how you approach emotional connections and personal growth. While you may feel a pull to seek clarity, March is about embracing the unknown and trusting that answers will come in time. Focus on balance, take care of yourself, and allow this period of reflection to guide you toward a stronger, clearer path forward.

March strain: We know relinquishing control is hard, Virgo, but it will pay off in the end.As you dive into new projects and let your creativity shine, fuel your inspiration and focus with Clout Tomahawk. This hybrid strain, a smooth blend of heavy hitters Wagyu and OGKB, offers a fuel-tinged finish—perfect for keeping your mind sharp and your ideas flowing.

Libra

March encourages you to slow down and focus on your well-being as Pisces season highlights your daily routines and self-care. Venus, your ruling planet, goes retrograde shaking up your relationships and how you view your personal values and creative projects. Mercury retrograde adds another layer of reflection, bringing delays or possible mix-ups in work and communication. But don’t let the frustration get you down—use this time to pause, reset, and make small adjustments that will set you up for success once things start moving forward again.

As the month winds down, Neptune begins its transition into Aries, though it remains in Pisces for now. This signals a long-term shift in your relationships, but for now, it’s more about observation than action. March is a time to go with the flow, trust the process, and focus on balance. Give yourself the space to rest, rethink, and realign to prepare for the energy shift that’s coming in the months ahead.

March strain: March is about navigating big changes in your personal life and seeking mental balance. Clout King’s PB&T hybrid strain is a great way to stay calm in the process. This hybrid strain, a cross of Peanut Butter Cup and Terdz, offers a unique terpene profile—perfect for unwinding after a hectic day and keeping those mood swings in check.

Scorpio

March invites you to embrace creativity, romance, and self-expression as Pisces season lights up your areas of joy and passion. However, with Venus in retrograde, relationships and personal desires may feel a little uncertain. Mercury retrograde adds to the mix, potentially causing miscommunication or delays in plans. Instead of pushing for answers, allow yourself to enjoy the present moment without overanalyzing where things are headed. Reflection now will help you move forward with more clarity later.

As the month comes to a close, Neptune begins its transition into Aries, bringing a slow-coming future shift in your daily routines and well-being. But for now, March is about inspiration rather than action. Trust your instincts, take time for creative outlets, and lean into whatever helps you feel most connected to yourself. The energy will pick up soon enough, but for now, slow and steady is the best approach.

March strain: Even as Venus gets fritzy, love is still a worthy pursuit.As you seek comfort and emotional connection, why not unwind with Chapel of Love? This indica-dominant hybrid, a cross between Wedding Cake and Gush Mints, offers a sweet vanilla ice cream aroma—perfect for relaxing and finding that cozy vibe you crave.

Sagittarius

March encourages you to turn your attention inward as Pisces season highlights home, family, and emotional well-being. With Venus in retrograde, embrace reflecting on past relationships or reassessing what truly brings you comfort and stability. Mercury retrograde enhances this introspection, potentially causing delays or miscommunications, especially in personal matters. Instead of rushing forward, take this time to slow down, reconnect with yourself, and sort through any lingering emotions.

As the month comes to a close, Neptune begins its transition into Aries, signaling that change is on the horizon, particularly in areas of creativity and self-expression. While you may feel a pull to break free and chase new adventures, March is about trusting the process and allowing things to unfold naturally. Focus on grounding yourself now so you’re ready to embrace fresh energy in the months ahead.

March strain: March has some cinematic potential,As your confidence and social calendar soar, why not elevate your gatherings with John Woo. Named for the acclaimed Hong Kong director, this hybrid strain, a cross of Face Off OG and Watermelon Z, is perfect for sparking conversations and keeping you flying to new emotional heights.

Capricorn

March encourages you to slow down and focus on communication, learning, and everyday connections as Pisces season highlights these areas of your life. Venus in retrograde sparks reconsidering certain relationships or creative projects while Mercury brings delays or misunderstandings in conversations. Instead of getting frustrated, take this as an opportunity to listen more, reflect, and fine-tune your ideas before taking action.

As the month ends, Neptune begins its shift toward Aries, but enjoy it in Pisces for now. This signals changes in your home and personal life coming on the horizon, but for now, March is about patience and observation. Trust that clarity will come in time, and focus on staying flexible rather than forcing answers. The best approach this month is to go with the flow and allow things to unfold naturally.

March strain: Embrace the mystic feelings of spring, Cap. As you navigate unexpected changes and seek creative outlets, why not find your balance with Lemon Elixir? This hybrid strain crosses Lemon OG and Last Supper for a unique herbal palate of eucalyptus, sweet lemon, pine, and earth—perfect for sparking your imagination and helping you unwind.

Aquarius

March invites you to take a closer look at your finances, personal values, and sense of stability as Pisces season encourages reflection in these areas. With Venus in retrograde, you may find yourself reassessing spending habits and what truly brings you comfort and security. Mercury retrograde adds an extra layer of uncertainty, so be mindful of financial decisions and double-check any important details before committing. Instead of rushing into changes, take this time to slow down, review, and plan for the future.

As the month comes to a close, Neptune begins its transition into Aries. This signals a shift in how you think and communicate, with new ideas and inspiration on the horizon. For now, March is about patience and clarity—trust that everything will start to make more sense soon. Stay grounded, take things one step at a time, and let this period of reflection guide you toward smarter, more intentional choices.

March strain: The shifting planets may bring your priorities to another dimension. As you dive into new knowledge and spiritual exploration, why not enhance your journey with Chem DMT? This hybrid strain showcases all the best qualities of Chemdog with a strong garlic aroma with a skunky funk and turpentine bite, providing euphoric sedation—perfect for unwinding after a day of mental adventures.

