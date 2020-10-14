9 zombie strains for spooky season

Double, double, toil, and trouble, lighters flick, and bongs bubble. Zombie limbs burn and monster guts ooze, find a strain to be your spooky season muse.

Even the undead have a special twinkle in their eye this time of year. That’s because it’s spooky season. Working hard over a hot cauldron all day? Need something to spark your own personal magic? Maybe you just want to come alive in the night time. No matter how you celebrate, we’ve got the strains that will help you eat, drink, and be scary.

Just don’t say we didn’t warn you of their (super)natural powers.

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze is the perfect way to shake the dirt off in the morning after a hard sleep in your coffin and go from zombie to zesty. Leafly readers say this strain gives them an energetic buzz with happy, euphoric, and uplifting effects.

Deadhead OG

Spooky season lasts awhile, and sometimes you need a zombie strain to get you through a chill day at the pumpkin patch or laying in a pile of leaves. Deadhead OG is there for you with its happy fall vibes, just short of being able to deliver you an actual PSL. Put on some plaid and melt away your ghastly stress with a bowl of this.

Death Star

Intergalactic magic does require a little extra magic, but Death Star is the strain that will help you achieve your dreams of haunting an alien.

This peppery strain will shoot a laser beam of relaxation into your moon-hopping adventure as you celebrate the beautiful darkness of a black hole or lazily drift into space.

Death Bubba

Sweet Death Bubba is the perfect companion for scary movie night, when you’re glued to the couch with only popcorn and heart-stopping fright on the agenda. This sweet, earthy strain will help you keep tension low when you’re not sure what kind of horrific creature will emerge from your movie screen.

Dragon’s Breath

The hot fires of Dragon’s Breath will save the day if you want to run a few errands or stay up late to mix up more potions for All Hallows’ Eve. Planning to raise a long-dead ancestor? Good. Plans to learn how to make edibles? Even better.

Head Cheese

There’s nothing like the finely congealed bits and bobs that you find in head cheese. From snoots to hooves to jowls, there isn’t anything quite like it. The other Head Cheese is just as pungent, but much easier on the digestion.

Leafly readers report that this strain is blissful and potent, with energetic effects that will still bring you a morgue-like calm.

Green Goblin

Goblins are an especially important part of spooky season that should not be forgotten. Green Goblin will help you commune with other members of that enchanted community and spark creativity.

Fill your bowl with this and you’ll be motivated enough to make sure no actual goblins are living in your closets or under your beds waiting to hex you while you sleep. Organization!

Madman OG

Madman OG is more chill than it sounds and will probably make you want to lay down more than run around like a madman. Considered a high-THC strain, Madman OG helps zombies like us let go of our troubles and relax until the next haunting spree.

Mendo Breath

Better than the damp and spoiled mouth of a zombie, Mendo Breath breathes new life into tired and sore bodies. Don’t plan on trick-or-treating when you enjoy this strain, you’ll want to be in for the night.

Editorial mentions:

Bloodwalker – Best for strolling under the moon before you turn into a werewolf

– Best for strolling under the moon before you turn into a werewolf Green Monster – self-explanatory

Janessa Bailey Janessa was born and raised in the Midwest, and serves as Leafly's current culture editor. She has a background in content, activism, and African-American Studies. View Janessa Bailey's articles