Sativa-dominant Hybrid (60/40) crossbred from Blueberry and Haze strains. Producing a sweet berry aroma with blueberry flavors, Blue Dream quickly brings a euphoric high and strong body buzz. Patients report relief from symptoms such as pain, depression, anxiety, nausea, and eating disorders, and find it suitable for daytime medicating. Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.