OG Kush is the most prominent of all West Coast cannabis varieties. Likely an Afghani hybrid, broad-leafed plant with powerful euphoria-inducing effects and a lemon and fuel / dirt aroma, it's likely the most loved cannabis plant of all time. Standing on the shoulder of giants, and in this case, we also get to co-mingle with a giant. Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 8.05 Secondary terpene: Limonene 4.02 mg/g THC: 22.6% | CBD: <LOQ% Flavors: Earthy, Musky, Citrus Effects: Powerful, Euphoric, Stress-relieving

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.