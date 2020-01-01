 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jewels

by The Herbsmith

About this product

Belgian semi-sweet chocolate filled with a creamy delicate roasted peanut truffle mousse. Our edibles are medicated with kief-infused coconut oil and/or butter for a stronger effect. Jewels are available in single 40mg or 4-pack (160mg) units, generally as Hybrid (OG Kush) or Indica (Master OG, Bubba Kush) strains.

About this strain

OG Kush

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early '90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt "Bubba" Berger brought it (along with "The Bubba," which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

The Herbsmith hearkens back to days of yore, when blacksmiths and apothecaries were esteemed keepers of man. Their dedication to perfection was unquestioned, and the wielders of their craft grew stronger from it. It is with great honor that the Herbsmith presents our expertly crafted remedies. It is our mission to heal and fortify mankind. The Herbsmith fashions a variety of cannabis implements including fine vapor cartridges, highly purified concentrates, and kief-infused edibles.