Happy Gnome: Cannabis Scented Trading Card Set (1st Edition/1st Print)

by Zelpha Comics and Collectibles

$14.99MSRP

About this product

Welcome everyone to something truly unique for fans of cannabis and trading cards. Happy Gnome is a new 30-piece trading card collectible set designed to celebrate the awesomeness of cannabis in an entertaining, funny and unique way. Each card features a family of gnomes exploring the world, space and reality itself to taste all 700+ strains of cannabis. From Blueberry and Jedi Kush, to Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough, you'll see marijuana in a whole new light! Happy Gnome will be an ongoing bi-yearly release. The second edition with new cards is slated for a March/April 2018 release. It is the first trading card concept to have a light 'cannabis-infused' scent on each and every card! The plastic case on the blister will be sealed shut and once opened, you will get a nice whiff of aromatic bliss that will make coffee, baby farts and roses pee themselves in jealousy! The first printing is limited to 420 numbered copies. 1 in every 20 sets has a bonus card. More information can be found at www.zelphacomics.com

Blue Dream

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Zelpha Comics and Collectibles Logo
Zelpha Comics was founded in 2016 and was created to produce a unique line of comic books. The company has expanded into making cannabis trading cards to promote the positives of the medicinal medication.