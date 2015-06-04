ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Charlie Sheen
Hybrid

4.5 161 reviews

Charlie Sheen

aka Charlie Sheen OG, Crack Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 161 reviews

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen is an indica-dominant hybrid, parented by Green CrackOG Kush, and Blue Dream. These lemon-scented buds taste likewise, with a distinct undercurrent of kush. The effects are relaxing and uplifted, with a lengthy, sleepy come-down great for pain relief and insomnia.

Effects

105 people reported 851 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 46%
Energetic 32%
Stress 36%
Pain 31%
Depression 20%
Anxiety 19%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

161

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Charlie Sheen

