Avitas

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

582 products
Cartridges
Tahi Tahiz Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Resin
Gelato Punch Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Resin
Emergen-C Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Cartridges
Purple Diesel Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Cartridges
Cinderella's Dream Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Resin
DJ Short Blueberry Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 70%
CBD 0.18%
Cartridges
Double Tap Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Cartridges
MAC 1 Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Cartridges
Papaya Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Cartridges
Gelato 41 Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Resin
OG Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Avitas
Resin
Sour Diesel Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 60%
CBD 0.2%
Resin
Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Cherry Pie Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Resin
Chocolate Kush Mints Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Cartridges
Duct Tape Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Resin
Miracle Whip Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Cartridges
Pink Cookies Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Resin
True Cherry OG Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 62%
Resin
Bubblegum Runtz Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
Resin
Dutch Hawaiian Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Dutch Treat Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 31%
CBD 0.065%
Cartridges
Lemon Meringue Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
THC 93.1%
Resin
Huckleberry Haze Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas