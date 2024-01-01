  • brand header
Logo for the brand Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms

Respect the land. Respect the people. Respect the plant.
Emerald Family Farms products

86 products
Product image for Loyal Kush Cake Sugar Wax
Wax
Loyal Kush Cake Sugar Wax
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for GSC & SFV OG TWAX Joints (I) 19.42%
Pre-rolls
GSC & SFV OG TWAX Joints (I) 19.42%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Skywalker OG Pre-Roll Packs (I) 18.40%
Pre-rolls
EFF Skywalker OG Pre-Roll Packs (I) 18.40%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Sundae Driver Bags (Hybrid)
Flower
EFF Sundae Driver Bags (Hybrid)
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Jungle Cake Littles Bags (H) 20.25%
Flower
EFF Jungle Cake Littles Bags (H) 20.25%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Sunset OG Sauce (I) 57.18%
Solvent
Loyal Sunset OG Sauce (I) 57.18%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Slurricane Littles Bags (Indica)
Flower
EFF Slurricane Littles Bags (Indica)
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll Packs (I) 17.73%
Pre-rolls
EFF Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll Packs (I) 17.73%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Key Lime Pie & Blackwater TWAX Joints (I) 22.97%
Pre-rolls
Key Lime Pie & Blackwater TWAX Joints (I) 22.97%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Sundae Driver & SFV OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.86%
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver & SFV OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.86%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Sunset Sherbet & Alien OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.80%
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbet & Alien OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.80%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Ice Cream Cake & White Tahoe OG TWAX Joints (I) 22.02%
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake & White Tahoe OG TWAX Joints (I) 22.02%
by Emerald Family Farms
THC 22.02%
CBD 0%
Product image for Loyal Jungle Cake Pre-Rolls (H) 19.51%
Pre-rolls
Loyal Jungle Cake Pre-Rolls (H) 19.51%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Forbidden Rainbow Pre-Rolls
Pre-rolls
Loyal Forbidden Rainbow Pre-Rolls
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Pineapple Trainwreck Crumble
Solvent
Loyal Pineapple Trainwreck Crumble
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Guava Fig Crumble
Solvent
Loyal Guava Fig Crumble
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Fatso Crumble
Solvent
Loyal Fatso Crumble
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Jet Fuel Gelato Crumble
Solvent
Loyal Jet Fuel Gelato Crumble
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Tropical Cake Jars
Flower
Loyal Tropical Cake Jars
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Humboldt Purple Sugar Wax (I) 68.39%
Wax
Loyal Humboldt Purple Sugar Wax (I) 68.39%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Trifi Cookies Sugar Wax
Wax
Loyal Trifi Cookies Sugar Wax
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Underdog Sauce (I) 64.64%
Solvent
Loyal Underdog Sauce (I) 64.64%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Sour Tangie Pre-Roll Packs (S) 26.25%
Pre-rolls
EFF Sour Tangie Pre-Roll Packs (S) 26.25%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal The Hippie Crippler Sauce (H) 67.88%
Solvent
Loyal The Hippie Crippler Sauce (H) 67.88%
by Emerald Family Farms