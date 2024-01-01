We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Emerald Family Farms
Respect the land. Respect the people. Respect the plant.
About
Wax
Loyal Kush Cake Sugar Wax
by Emerald Family Farms
Pre-rolls
GSC & SFV OG TWAX Joints (I) 19.42%
by Emerald Family Farms
Pre-rolls
EFF Skywalker OG Pre-Roll Packs (I) 18.40%
by Emerald Family Farms
Flower
EFF Sundae Driver Bags (Hybrid)
by Emerald Family Farms
Flower
EFF Jungle Cake Littles Bags (H) 20.25%
by Emerald Family Farms
Solvent
Loyal Sunset OG Sauce (I) 57.18%
by Emerald Family Farms
Flower
EFF Slurricane Littles Bags (Indica)
by Emerald Family Farms
Pre-rolls
EFF Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll Packs (I) 17.73%
by Emerald Family Farms
Pre-rolls
Key Lime Pie & Blackwater TWAX Joints (I) 22.97%
by Emerald Family Farms
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver & SFV OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.86%
by Emerald Family Farms
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbet & Alien OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.80%
by Emerald Family Farms
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake & White Tahoe OG TWAX Joints (I) 22.02%
by Emerald Family Farms
THC 22.02%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Loyal Jungle Cake Pre-Rolls (H) 19.51%
by Emerald Family Farms
Pre-rolls
Loyal Forbidden Rainbow Pre-Rolls
by Emerald Family Farms
Solvent
Loyal Pineapple Trainwreck Crumble
by Emerald Family Farms
Solvent
Loyal Guava Fig Crumble
by Emerald Family Farms
Solvent
Loyal Fatso Crumble
by Emerald Family Farms
Solvent
Loyal Jet Fuel Gelato Crumble
by Emerald Family Farms
Flower
Loyal Tropical Cake Jars
by Emerald Family Farms
Wax
Loyal Humboldt Purple Sugar Wax (I) 68.39%
by Emerald Family Farms
Wax
Loyal Trifi Cookies Sugar Wax
by Emerald Family Farms
Solvent
Loyal Underdog Sauce (I) 64.64%
by Emerald Family Farms
Pre-rolls
EFF Sour Tangie Pre-Roll Packs (S) 26.25%
by Emerald Family Farms
Solvent
Loyal The Hippie Crippler Sauce (H) 67.88%
by Emerald Family Farms
