  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms

Respect the land. Respect the people. Respect the plant.
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

49 products
Product image for GSC & SFV OG TWAX Joints (I) 19.42%
Pre-rolls
GSC & SFV OG TWAX Joints (I) 19.42%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Skywalker OG Pre-Roll Packs (I) 18.40%
Pre-rolls
EFF Skywalker OG Pre-Roll Packs (I) 18.40%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Sundae Driver Bags (Hybrid)
Flower
EFF Sundae Driver Bags (Hybrid)
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Jungle Cake Littles Bags (H) 20.25%
Flower
EFF Jungle Cake Littles Bags (H) 20.25%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Slurricane Littles Bags (Indica)
Flower
EFF Slurricane Littles Bags (Indica)
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll Packs (I) 17.73%
Pre-rolls
EFF Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll Packs (I) 17.73%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Key Lime Pie & Blackwater TWAX Joints (I) 22.97%
Pre-rolls
Key Lime Pie & Blackwater TWAX Joints (I) 22.97%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Sundae Driver & SFV OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.86%
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver & SFV OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.86%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Sunset Sherbet & Alien OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.80%
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbet & Alien OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.80%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Ice Cream Cake & White Tahoe OG TWAX Joints (I) 22.02%
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake & White Tahoe OG TWAX Joints (I) 22.02%
by Emerald Family Farms
THC 22.02%
CBD 0%
Product image for Loyal Jungle Cake Pre-Rolls (H) 19.51%
Pre-rolls
Loyal Jungle Cake Pre-Rolls (H) 19.51%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Forbidden Rainbow Pre-Rolls
Pre-rolls
Loyal Forbidden Rainbow Pre-Rolls
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Tropical Cake Jars
Flower
Loyal Tropical Cake Jars
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Sour Tangie Pre-Roll Packs (S) 26.25%
Pre-rolls
EFF Sour Tangie Pre-Roll Packs (S) 26.25%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Sundae Driver Littles Bags (Hybrid)
Flower
EFF Sundae Driver Littles Bags (Hybrid)
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Platinum OG & Lemon Kush TWAX Joints (H) 19.23%
Pre-rolls
Platinum OG & Lemon Kush TWAX Joints (H) 19.23%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Slurricane Jars (Indica)
Flower
EFF Slurricane Jars (Indica)
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Peyote OG Jars (Indica)
Flower
EFF Peyote OG Jars (Indica)
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Peyote OG Bags (Indica)
Flower
EFF Peyote OG Bags (Indica)
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for Loyal Sugar Black Rose Pre-Roll Packs (I) 16.73%
Pre-rolls
Loyal Sugar Black Rose Pre-Roll Packs (I) 16.73%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Wedding Cake Littles Bags (I) 24.11%
Flower
EFF Wedding Cake Littles Bags (I) 24.11%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Jungle Cake Littles Bags (Hybrid)
Flower
EFF Jungle Cake Littles Bags (Hybrid)
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Black Jack Pre-Roll Packs (I) 13.45%
Pre-rolls
EFF Black Jack Pre-Roll Packs (I) 13.45%
by Emerald Family Farms
Product image for EFF Sundae Driver Jars (Hybrid)
Flower
EFF Sundae Driver Jars (Hybrid)
by Emerald Family Farms