We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Healing Harbors®
Care For Every Body™
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
Pets
CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more
16 products
Hemp CBD tinctures
600mg CBD Full Plant Daily Defense Oil
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD tinctures
1000mg CBD THC Free Daily Defense Oil
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD tinctures
500mg CBD THC Free Daily Defense Oil
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD topicals
CBD & CBG Body Butter - Large 4oz
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD edibles
Jellies Fresh Picked Fruit CBD & CBG : Wild Maine Blueberry
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD tinctures
1200mg CBD Full Plant Daily Defense Oil
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD topicals
CBD & CBG Body Butter - Small 1oz
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD edibles
Jellies Fresh Picked Fruit CBD & CBG : Sour Wild Maine Blueberry
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD tinctures
100mg CBD THC Free Daily Defense Oil
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD tinctures
Capsules Best Daily Wellness Defense CBD: 50mg CBD
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD tinctures
Softgels Best Daily Wellness Defense CBD: 75mg CBD
by Healing Harbors®
Bath & Body
Bath Soak CBD: Renewal
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD tinctures
300mg CBD Full Plant Daily Defense Oil
by Healing Harbors®
Bath & Body
Bath Soak CBD: Harmony
by Healing Harbors®
Hemp CBD topicals
Massage & Body Oil: 600mg CBD
by Healing Harbors®
Bath & Body
Body Scrub CBD: Coffee & Hemp
by Healing Harbors®
Home
Brands
Healing Harbors®
Catalog
Hemp-cbd