Papa & Barkley
Better. For you.
18
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
THC lotions, creams, & patches
14 products
Lubricants & Oils
1:3 Releaf Body Oil
by Papa & Barkley
5.0
(
4
)
Balms
1:3 Releaf Balm 15ml
by Papa & Barkley
Balms
1:3 Releaf Balm 50ml
by Papa & Barkley
Balms
Active Releaf Balm Stick
by Papa & Barkley
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Releaf Patch 30mg
by Papa & Barkley
THC 15%
CBD 15%
Balms
CBD Releaf Balm
by Papa & Barkley
Lubricants & Oils
CBD Releaf Body Oil
by Papa & Barkley
Transdermal Patches
CBD Releaf Patch 30mg
by Papa & Barkley
THC 0%
CBD 30%
Balms
3:1 Releaf Balm 50ml
by Papa & Barkley
Transdermal Patches
1:3 Releaf Patch 30mg
by Papa & Barkley
Balms
THC Releaf Balm 3:1
by Papa & Barkley
Lotions
1:1 Releaf Repair Cream
by Papa & Barkley
Transdermal Patches
3:1 Releaf Patch 30mg
by Papa & Barkley
Balms
3:1 Releaf Balm 15ml
by Papa & Barkley
