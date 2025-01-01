We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Plain Jane
The smoothest, high quality, most affordable
8
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Hemp CBD
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
29 products
Pre-rolls
Eighth Pack CBD Pre-rolled Joints
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
16
)
Pre-rolls
Hemp Prerolls
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
6
)
Pre-rolls
Prerolls-Full Flavor
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Elektra CBD Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Hawaiian Haze Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Siskiyou Gold Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Blue Genius CBD Hemp Autoflower
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
CBG Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Eighth Pack CBG Pre-Rolled Joints
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Otto 2 Franklin CBD Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Ringo's Gift CBD Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Special Sauce CBD Hemp
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
CBD Flower Pre-rolled Joints
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Wife CBD Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Berry Blossom CBD Flower
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Kush CBD Hemp Strain Indoor
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lifter CBD Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sour Tsunami CBD Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Stress Killer CBD Hemp Autoflower-2
by Plain Jane
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
BoAx CBD Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
1.0
(
1
)
Flower
Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower
by Plain Jane
Pre-rolls
CBD "Caviar" Twax Joint
by Plain Jane
Shake
Full Flavor Trim
by Plain Jane
Shake
Plain Jane (odorless) Trim/Shake
by Plain Jane
1
2
Home
Brands
Plain Jane
Catalog
Cannabis