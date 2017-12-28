Trim Weed Fast
How To Trim Weed Fast
About this product
Get ahead of the competition in this hilarious and comprehensive guide written for trimmers, growers, and trim bosses! Learn the ins and outs of trimming weed with:
-Basic and advanced trimming techniques
-English and metric unit conversions
-Trimming etiquette
-How to setup a trim room
-How to manage trimmers
-Maintaining health while trimming
-Glossary of terms
-Trimmer stereotypes!
Recent medical and recreational legalization of weed has skyrocketed the demand of not just growers of the cannabis plant, but also trimmers to process the flowers of the plants into beautifully shaped nugs. Weed trimming is a lucrative career with many perks. Why trim fast? You'll get paid more at sites that pay you per pound, impress clients, get more jobs, finish processing your personal harvest faster so it will be ready to sell sooner, and be able to teach trimmers you hire how to trim fast.
Retail Price: $12.00
5.5" x 8.5"
70 pages
Full Color
ISBN-13: 978-0986246111
Available direct from the author at etsy.com/shop/radcatpress, on amazon.com, and through many grow shops throughout the nation.
Wholesale discounts! E-mail radcatpress@gmail.com for 40% off when ordering 5 or more copies, 45% off when ordering 10 or more copies, and 50% off when ordering 20 or more copies.
