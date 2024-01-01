We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
30 products
Gummies
3pk Sherpa 100mg Singles
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Sherpa 12mg Peach
by Explore Sherpa
Capsules
Steak Snack 25mg Pet Treats
by Explore Sherpa
Candy
Sherpa 15mg Strawberry Sour Belts
by Explore Sherpa
Brownies
Sherpa Brownie Bites - 50mg
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Sherpa 12mg Green Apple
by Explore Sherpa
Candy
Sherpa 15mg Mystery Flavor Taffy
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
4pk Sherpa 25mg Gummies
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Sherpa 10mg Relief - Blood Orange Gummies
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Sherpa 12mg Lemon
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Sherpa 12mg Rainbow
by Explore Sherpa
Snack Foods
Cinnamon 20mg Krispie Bites
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Night Time 5mg Gummies - Electric Blue Razz
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Night Time 5mg Gummies - Midnight Grape
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Sherpa 25mg Green Apple
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Sherpa 25mg Peach
by Explore Sherpa
Candy
Sherpa 15mg Blueberry Sour Belts
by Explore Sherpa
Snack Foods
Sherpa Sampler Pack
by Explore Sherpa
Capsules
Sleep Sherpa 2mg THC Pills
by Explore Sherpa
Capsules
Sunrise Sherpa 2mg THC Pills
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Sherpa 25mg Rainbow Gummies
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
4pk Sherpa 12mg Gummies
by Explore Sherpa
Capsules
2pk Sherpa 2mg Microdosing Pills
by Explore Sherpa
Gummies
Sherpa 25mg Pink Lemonade
by Explore Sherpa
