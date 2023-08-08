Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
LivWell Enlightened Health - Berthoud (Med)
LivWell Enlightened Health - Berthoud (Med)
dispensary
Medical

LivWell Enlightened Health - Berthoud (Med)

BerthoudColorado
1463.6 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
22 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

LivWell Enlightened Health - Berthoud (Med)

At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 14
1015 N 2nd St, Berthoud, CO
Send a message
Call 970.344.5060
Visit website
License 402-01000
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

Photos of LivWell Enlightened Health - Berthoud (Med)

Show all photos

2 Reviews of LivWell Enlightened Health - Berthoud (Med)

1.0
Quality
3.0
Service
3.0
Atmosphere