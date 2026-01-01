Dispensaries with parking on-site in Killingly, Connecticut
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- MED & RECAura of Rhode IslandClosed until 9:30am ET
I enjoy getting my weed here the prices are great especially the last few months money has been tight so I can sometimes get a 8th for 22.00 dollars and two pre rolls for 10.00 dollars and it's a gram pre roll too. So I love it and I'm going to be going in a little while to get a 8th and a pre roll. Keep up the good prices.read full review
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