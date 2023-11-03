Frequently asked questions

Where do you buy marijuana in Moline, IL? The only place to legally buy marijuana in Moline, IL is at a licensed marijuana dispensary.

Can anyone go inside a dispensary in Moline, IL? Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card are allowed to go inside Moline dispensaries. Adults 18 and over with a valid medical marijuana card and valid identification card are allowed to go into medical dispensaries.

Where can I smoke marijuana in Moline, IL? In Moline, cannabis products must be consumed in a private residence with permission from the property owner. Cannabis products cannot be consumed in a public setting.

What are Moline, IL weed laws? In Moline, IL both recreational and medical marijuana are legal. To purchase recreational marijuana, you must be 21 or older. To purchase medical marijuana, you must be 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card.