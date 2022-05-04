Frequently asked questions

How do you find recreational weed in Cambridge, MA? The only place to find legal recreational weed in Cambridge, MA is at a recreational marijuana dispensary.

Do you need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Cambridge, MA? No, you don't need a medical marijuana card to purchase weed in Cambridge, MA because weed is legal for adult-use, although patients 18 years old or old may still apply for one.

Can you buy weed from Cambridge dispensaries if you're visiting from a different state? Yes, out of state visitors can buy weed from recreational dispensaries in Cambridge as long as they are 21 years old or older and have a valid form of identification, such as a driver's license.