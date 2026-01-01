Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Pittsford, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 1200
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
1. Amazing BudzPickup22.4 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- REC
7. Remedii - Stateline (Recreational)17.2 mi away
- REC
8. 3Fifteen - Morenci (Recreational)17.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
10. Michigan Supply & Provisions: Morenci - Recreational17.3 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
This is my favorite destination by way of over-achieving on all the important factors; the first and most noteworthy is always the cost, by far the least expensive of anywhere I know of. The selection of products is good, the staff are courteous, helpful and efficient. It's a great place to go fill up the stash for a good long time without a large amount of cash required, quick and easy.read full review
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