Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Sedalia, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 1540
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- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins113.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins68.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup50.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Columbia9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup52.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup53.7 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECBUDD Dispensary46.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I just want to say that George was the best! He took the time and walked through everything with me! He even found me an extra $7.10 off my purchase! They hooked me up with a smell profs bag, ink pen, stickers, & more! They have the highest percentages of weed at the lake! I’d highly recommend stopping by!read full review
- MED & RECMissouri Health & Wellness - Jefferson City56.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight HarrisonvillePickup in under 30 mins61.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
What happens to the point system.??Haven't been able to accumulate for quite a few months now. Called to attention of several staff & one female employee said she hadn't been able to use hers for months also. PLEZ the old age crowd needs every bit of help we can get to deal with pain & sleeplessness.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Moberly11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins65.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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